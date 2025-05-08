"Changed the momentum of the game", "It was their show" - Fans hail Manchester United duo for impact in win over Athletic Club

Manchester United fans online hailed Mason Mount and Amad Diallo following their 4-1 win over Athletic Club in the Europa League semifinal second leg on Thursday (May 8). The duo were introduced soon after the hour mark when United were one goal down. They engineered a comeback as Ruben Amorim's side registered a comfortable win to reach the final with a 7-1 aggregate score.

Following a misplaced pass by Harry Maguire, Mikel Jauregizar gave Athletic Club the lead in the 31st minute. The Spaniard released a magnificent shot that Andre Onana couldn't stop from going into the net.

Mount leveled the scoreline for Manchester United in the 72nd minute. The English midfielder collected a pass from Leny Yoro and placed his effort past Julen Agirrezabala in goal.

Casemiro scored an excellent header following a cross from Bruno Fernandes to put the Red Devils ahead in the 80th minute. Five minutes later, Amad dazzled with the ball and set up Rasmus Hojlund, who scored from less than five yards to make the scoreline 3-1.

Following a failed clearance by Athletic's goalkeeper Agirrezabala, the ball fell kindly to Mount, who scored his second from a long range (90+1') to secure a 4-1 win for his side. The first leg ended 3-0 in United's favor on May 1.

In 28 minutes in attack on Thursday, Mount maintained a passing accuracy of 100% (12/12). He registered two shots, scored a brace, and won four out of five ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Amad, who came from the bench with 27 minutes left in regular time, registered 81% (13/16) passing precision. The Ivorian registered one key pass, one assist, and won two out of two contested ground duels.

After the thrilling win, fans lauded the duo's performance on X, with one tweeting:

"Mason Mount and Amad Diallo changed the momentum of the game as soon as they hit the field 🔥🔥.”

"The changes made all the difference! Mount, Shaw and Diallo! Quality!💯🎉,” another added.

"What a 2nd half!!! Mount & Diallo changed the game! #Mufc 🔴,” a fan opined.

"I need Mount and Diallo to never be injured again😭😭😭.,” another said.

"Mason Mount and Amad Diallo, real footballers with actual ability,” a fan suggested.

"Mount and Diallo. Wooooowwwwww Game changers those ones,” another chimed in.

"It was a Amad Diallo and Mason Mount Show,” wrote another.

"It was incredible for two different reasons" - Mike Phelan on Manchester United's performance against Athletic Club

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan has opined that Ruben Amorim's substitutions helped them register a win against Athletic on Thursday. He also lauded Mount and Amad for their remarkable display during the encounter.

In a discussion after the game, Phelan said (via The United Stand on X):

"It was incredible for two different reasons. On the night, for 70 minutes, they were poor - there were question marks again about United. But after that, with the substitutions, and the manager probably has to take credit for that as well, he was confident enough to put them on and the subs have actually done the business for him, particularly Mount and Amad."

Having won the semifinal and eliminated Athletic Club, Manchester United will take on Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the 2024-25 Europa League on May 21.

