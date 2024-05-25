“Chased City off the park”, “Won’t get the plaudits he deserves” - Manchester United fans salute 27-year-old for display in FA Cup final win

Manchester United fans on X have hailed Sofyan Amrabat after he shone in their 2-1 win against Manchester City. The 27-year-old midfielder made the most of his opportunity, ensuring the Red Devils won their 13th FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 25.

Erik ten Hag and Co. made a positive start in the first half and were rewarded when Manchester City had a horrible mixup at the back. Alejandro Garnacho and Josko Gvardiol were attempting to win the ball when Stefan Ortega came off the line to assist the latter. However, Gvardiol accidentally headed the ball over Ortega, allowing Garnacho to tap home to break the deadlock in the 30th minute.

Bruno Fernandes depicted some exceptional vision to play the ball into the path of Kobbie Mainoo who made it 2-0 nine minutes later. Manchester City fought back in the second half, hitting the crossbar early on through Erling Haaland. Jeremy Doku netted in the 87th minute but Manchester United held on to their lead to secure a 2-1 win.

The Old Trafford faithful heavily criticized Amrabat after failing to impress after arriving on a season-long loan from Fiorentina last summer. However, he made the most of his 30th appearance of the season, with his exceptional work-rate to help nullify City's threat level.

Amrabat completed 25 out of 27 passes with an accuracy of 93 percent. He also made seven recoveries, and two clearances, and won two duels. Manchester United fans praised him with one posting:

"Amrabat, take a bow. I can’t believe the performance I’ve seen from him. Chased City off the park. Absolutely fantastic"

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote:

"He won’t get the plaudits he deserves, he might sprint like he’s running up stairs, but Sofyan Amrabat didn’t half cover some ground today. Brilliant"

Expand Tweet

Other reactions can be viewed below:

"Sofyan Amrabat appreciation tweet. For €20m, would be a very good midfield option", one fan said

"True amrabat play for the team ..he can stay in bench or start never complain ...he is a good back up and trust me he will evolve", another fan wrote

"He played his life today man", one fan noticed

"If Sofyan Amrabat was played in position and given the necessary game time all season Manchester United would never have finished below third. Unbelievable player", one fan claimed

"Amrabat, I promise we won’t forget this end of season form", another vowed

"Sofyan Amrabat is treating this like the 2022 World Cup. The man is a mountain", another said

"Unpopular opinion, we should keep Amrabat", one fan said

How did Manchester United fare in their 2-1 FA Cup final win against Manchester City?

Manchester United produced a massive upset by shocking Pep Guardiola's Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup, avenging their loss from last year's final. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed:

The Cityzens dominated possession with 74 percent of the ball. They also attempted 664 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. In contrast, the Red Devils had 26 percent possession, attempting 248 passes with an accuracy of 76 percent.

Despite having more of the ball, Manchester City failed to make the most of their chances, with Andre Onana making a pair of brilliant saves. They had 19 shots in total with four on target, whereas Manchester United looked more threatening on the break, with 11 shots in total, with five being on target.