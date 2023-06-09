ChatGPT defends Lionel Messi with hilarious reply to troll Piers Morgan after Cristiano Ronaldo comparison

Whenever someone makes a remark about either Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, there is always someone that springs up in defense.

This time, however, an unlikely source in the form of ChatGPT came to Messi's defense after Piers Morgan's dig at the Argentine while comparing him to Ronaldo.

Following the announcement of Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami in the MLS, Piers Morgan posted a tweet expressing his disappointment at the Argentine calling time on his career in Europe. He added that Cristiano Ronaldo did not do the same, quoting the announcement by BBC Sport, which read:

"So, Messi quits elite football at 35, three years earlier than Ronaldo. Presumably, we'll now read/hear all the same scathing, mocking pieces by sportswriters/pundits that they wrote/said about Cristiano - right? Spoiler alert: we won't."

Morgan has been known to stir the pot wherever he decides to poke his nose and a Twitter user named Moagi had enough of this. They summoned an AI bot named '@ReplyGPT', which came up with a scathing response to shut down the TV presenter. The AI's tweet read:

"@piersmorgan Well, it's not like Messi won countless individual awards and led his team to numerous titles or anything. Oh wait..."

In the past we have seen other pundits and analysts deliver fitting responses to Piers Morgan but it seems like AI is catching up quick.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on their new clubs' online presence

Cristiano Ronaldo sent shockwaves across the world when he appeared in an interview with Piers Morgan to discuss the severance of his relationship with several people at Manchester United in December 2022. He then joined Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League following the mutual termination of his contract with the Red Devils.

Inter Miami gained 5.1 million followers in 26 hours since the singing of Lionel Messi.



Since joining, Ronaldo had a big impact on the pitch, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances. His joining also boosted the club's followers on social media, with Al-Nassr gaining over 5.1 million followers on Instagram in just two days after the Portuguese superstar's arrival.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami and his arrival has seen the club's Instagram following quintuple in the last 24 hours. The impact these two superstars continue to have on the world of football is something we are unlikely to see in many years to come.

