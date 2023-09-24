ChatGPT reveals Liverpool's greatest-ever Premier League XI; Virgil van Dijk snubbed

Virgil van Dijk missed out on ChatGPT's greatest-ever XI for Liverpool in the Premier League.

Since the English top flight was rebranded as Premier League in 1992, the Reds have won the title once, which came in the 2019-20 season. Despite Van Dijk being an important part of that side, he isn't included in Liverpool's all-time Premier League XI by ChatGPT.

When asked by Mirror Football to pick the Merseysiders' best Premier League XI, ChatGPT picked Alisson Becker in the goal. The Brazilian arrived from AS Roma in 2018 and has been one of the best keepers in the world ever since.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jamie Carragher, Sami Hyypia, and Andrew Robertson formed the four-man defense. Alexander-Arnold and Robertson have been key players under Jurgen Klopp in recent years.

Carragher and Hyypia, meanwhile, helped the Reds win the historic 2005 UEFA Champions League final against AC Milan. They played an important part in Rafa Benitez's squad.

In midfield, ChatGPT picked Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, and Xabi Alonso. Gerrard spent over 17 years at Anfield and is widely regarded as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players. He registered 186 goals and 157 assists in 710 games for them.

Alonso, meanwhile, contributed 18 goals and 20 assists in 210 games during his five-year stint at Anfield. Henderson, on the other hand, played a key part in the Reds' recent success before ending his 12-year spell with them to join Al-Ettifaq this summer.

Finally, ChatGPT picked a lethal frontline of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Suarez. Salah is the Merseysiders' all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 139 goals.

Partnering with Salah at Anfield, Mane registered 120 goals and 48 assists in 269 games across competitions. Suarez, meanwhile, contributed 82 goals and 46 assists in just 133 games during his three-year stay at the club.

How have Liverpool fared this season?

Jurgen Klopp's side have pushed aside the disappointment of last season and started the 2023-24 campaign in excellent fashion.

Liverpool are unbeaten in six games across competitions, with their latest win coming over LASK in the UEFA Europa League group stage on September 21. In the Premier League, meanwhile, they are third, five points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

The Reds drew at Chelsea in their season opener and have since beaten Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Liverpool will next take on West Ham United at Anfield on Sunday, September 24.