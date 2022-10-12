“Chatted all week to get sent off in 15 minutes” “Championship player” - Twitter fans rip into ‘appalling’ ex-Chelsea star for red card in the UCL 

Fans on Twitter have mocked AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori for his early red card against former club Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League today (October 12).

The two European heavyweights clashed at the San Siro in a vital group stage game just a week after the Blues thrashed Milan 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

After an even opening, Mason Mount found himself through on goal before Tomori placed an arm on his shoulder to knock his England teammate off the ball.

The Blues midfielder managed to get a shot away which was saved. However, the referee judged that Tomori illegally knocked the 23-year-old off balance and gave a penalty. The official also decided to send the centre-back off for denying him a goalscoring opportunity.

. @Lfc__HR

#MILCHE How is that a red for tomori How is that a red for tomori 😭 #MILCHE https://t.co/pUTaLHOzEe

Despite Milan's protests, VAR did not intervene and the decision stood and Jorginho buried the resulting spot-kick to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

It was a nightmare moment for Tomori, who would have been determined to improve on his performance from last week against his former club.

The Englishman has been extremely impressive for Milan since his arrival from the Blues in 2020, helping them to a Serie A title last season. His displays have had many calling for Gareth Southgate to pick the 24-year-old for his England team. However, his sending off against Graham Potter's side will not help his cause.

After Tomori received the red card, supporters took to Twitter to mock him, especially after his comments on Chelsea earlier in the week:

Sean @SeanDOlfc Tomori is a championship player. Honestly looks appalling Tomori is a championship player. Honestly looks appalling

Conn @ConnCFC Tomori hasn’t had the best of times vs Chelsea Tomori hasn’t had the best of times vs Chelsea 😭😭😭

ً @Bk8iP3 Southgate dunking on Tomori and Trent I can’t believe it Southgate dunking on Tomori and Trent I can’t believe it

CfcSheikh @CfcSheikh Tomori chatted all week to get sent off in 15 minutes Tomori chatted all week to get sent off in 15 minutes 😂

Chelsea Babe🇿🇦 @Boitumelo_MB Lol so this is the point Tomori wanted to prove to Chelsea Lol so this is the point Tomori wanted to prove to Chelsea

Malik.🌴 @TheMalikSZN Tomori wey talk say dem go show us real ball no even play 20 mins Tomori wey talk say dem go show us real ball no even play 20 mins 💀💀

no. @thisisajokeokay 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tomori running that mouth only to get a red. OHMYGOD. You can't make this up.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tomori running that mouth only to get a red. OHMYGOD. You can't make this up. 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Former Chelsea goalkeeper believes Fikayo Tomori red card was the right decision

The referee's decision to send Tomori off was certainly a contentious one, but former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green believes the referee made the right call.

The pundit, who was on punditry duty for BBC Radio 5 Live, saw the crucial incident and proclaimed:

"It's a massive decision and it's the right decision. Mason Mount has got the right side of him. It's a wonderful ball by Reece James and Fikayo Tomori is not attempting to play the ball. It's just a straight pull on the shoulder and it's a clear penalty. It's a huge moment in this game and in this group."

On the penalty taken by Jorginho, Green further added:

"Coolness personified. Jorginho had tens of thousand of fans booing him, laser pens aimed at him and the megaphone trying to put him off. But he steps up with the Jorginho hop, waits for the goalkeeper and rolls it in the opposite corner."

OptaJohan @OptaJohan 1 – Fikayo Tomori is the first English player to get sent off in a UEFA Champions League game against an English side. Dismissed. 1 – Fikayo Tomori is the first English player to get sent off in a UEFA Champions League game against an English side. Dismissed. https://t.co/u0X7B0DDLD

Poll : 0 votes