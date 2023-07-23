"Cheap for such a brilliant player" – Don Hutchison lauds Newcastle for imminent arrival of attacker who was tipped to replace Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison has heaped praise on Newcastle United for reportedly roping in Harvey Barnes, who was previously tipped to replace Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane at Anfield.

Barnes, 25, is believed to be announced as a new Magpies player in the next few days after Eddie Howe's outfit agreed a £38 million fee with Leicester City. He will likely replace Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been heavily linked with Al-Ahli, on the left flank.

When asked about Newcastle's reasoning behind roping in a star from a relegated Leicester side, Hutchison responded (h/t NewcastleWorld):

"FFP comes into play. They have unlimited funds, but there is no point in having unlimited funds if you can't spend. I think you are playing him down a little bit. I think he is an unbelievable player.

"When Liverpool sold Sadio Mane, I was thinking: 'He could easily step up to that sort of level', then obviously they got Luis Diaz in."

Hutchison, who played for Liverpool between 1990 and 1994, added:

"It's almost like people have forgotten that Newcastle are in the Champions League because he is a Champions League player. For £38 million, that's very, very cheap for such a brilliant player."

Barnes, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season, could prove to be a fine signing for Newcastle should he join them. He has four full seasons in the top-flight under his belt and is statistically more productive than the likes of Saint-Maximin or even Anthony Gordon.

While Barnes has registered 35 goals and 25 assists in 146 league games for the Foxes, Saint-Maximin has netted 12 goals and provided 17 assists in 111 league matches for Howe's team. Gordon, on the other hand, has scored just eight goals and contributed three assists in 81 Premier League appearances in his career so far.

Ex-Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane could opt to move to Saudi Pro League this summer

Sadio Mane has emerged as a potential summer outgoing at Bayern Munich after failing to impress in his debut season last time around. He registered 12 goals and six assists in 38 matches for Thomas Tuchel's side, lifting the 2022-23 Bundesliga title in the process.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are aiming to offload Mane as soon as possible in the summer transfer window. As a result, the ex-Liverpool man has changed his stance of staying at the Allianz Arena and is keen to open discussions with Saudi Arabian clubs.

Mane, 31, has begun talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr over a potential move in the recent past. However, the Senegalese's camp is yet to agree personal terms on a new contract with the Saudi Pro League side.