“Cheated for 9 years and still didn’t win a UCL” – Fans aim hilarious dig at Manchester City for charges over financial breach

Fans on Twitter are having a field day after Manchester City were charged by the Premier League for numerous breaches of financial rules.
A lengthy investigation adjudged the Sky Blues of breaching the financial rules.
The Premier League has since released a statement on their official website that read (via GOAL):
“In accordance with Premier League Rule W.82.1, the Premier League confirms that it has today referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club (Club) to a Commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4.”
Fans have now gone berserk on Twitter with hilarious remarks aimed at the defending Premier League champions. Their main dig at the club is that despite breaching financial rules, they couldn't win a single UEFA Champions League trophy.
While City have established unprecedented dominance in English football, they have often fallen short on the European stage. A final appearance in the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League has been their best performance in the competition's recent history.
One fan even went to the extent of saying Arsenal should be handed a 15-point deduction in the ongoing season as Mikel Arteta used to be City's assistant manager when the alleged financial breaches took place.
Another pointed out that if indeed the Cityzens face a hefty punishment and are relegated, other Premier League giants will pounce on the opportunity to sign their Norwegian striker Erling Haaland.
Another fan lauded Liverpool for being able to compete with Guardiola's team. A Liverpool fan even claimed that the Manchester-based club should be dissolved for cheating.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after the Premier League released a statement on Manchester City:
Pep Guardiola's old comments about leaving Manchester City have resurfaced
After Manchester City were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League last season, Pep Guardiola claimed he would quit his job if he found out that the club's owners lied to him about the club's financial breach allegations.
Guardiola had said (via Mirror):
“Why did I defend the club and the people? It’s because I work with them. When they are accused of something I ask them: ‘Tell me about that.’ They explain and I believe them, I said to them: ‘If you lie to me, the day after I am not here."
"I will be out and I will not be your friend any more. I put my faith in you because I believe you 100% from day one and I defend the club because of that."