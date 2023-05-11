"Check your sources please" - PSG star Kylian Mbappe slams French news outlet for posting alleged false information about him

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe recently slammed French media outlet L'Equipe for posting false information about him.

L'Equipe reported that the French under-21 side are going on strike due to issues regarding fasting during Ramadan. They further claimed Mbappe to be used as a mediator to get the matter solved.

The superstar attacker, however, slammed L'Equipe for their report. He took to Twitter to write:

"Avoid putting my name in your stories and check your sources please…Good evening."

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe

Bonne soirée 🏽 twitter.com/lequipe/status… L'ÉQUIPE @lequipe

ow.ly/NMg250Olxeb Kylian Mbappé a été sollicité pour aller parler à la jeune génération. Avant l'entraînement, l'attaquant vedette du PSG et des Bleus a assuré comprendre leur point de vue mais les a dissuadés de mener toute action collective. Kylian Mbappé a été sollicité pour aller parler à la jeune génération. Avant l'entraînement, l'attaquant vedette du PSG et des Bleus a assuré comprendre leur point de vue mais les a dissuadés de mener toute action collective. ow.ly/NMg250Olxeb https://t.co/SwnERDm9sh Évitez de mettre mon nom dans vos salades et vérifiez vos sources svp…Bonne soirée Évitez de mettre mon nom dans vos salades et vérifiez vos sources svp…Bonne soirée 👍🏽 twitter.com/lequipe/status…

Kylian Mbappe is currently France's captain. He was honored with the responsibility after Hugo Lloris announced his retirement from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Despite being only 24, the PSG forward has already won the FIFA World Cup with France in 2018. The Frenchman also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot award. Mbappe has so far scored 38 goals in 67 appearances for Les Bleus.

Fabio Capello claimed Kylian Mbappe is better than his PSG teammate Lionel Messi at the moment

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been crucial for PSG's attack this season in Neymar's absence. The Frenchman has scored 36 goals and has provided nine assists in 39 matches across competitions this season.

Messi, meanwhile, has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions this season. Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello recently claimed that Mbappe is better than Messi at the moment.

He said at the Laureus 2023 award ceremony (via MARCA):

"Messi has done what he has done throughout his career and over so many years and he is fantastic. He has been the best for several years. But at the moment Mbappe is better. He's strong, he's quick, he's scores goals. Even if he doesn't have the magic of Messi."

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been teammates at the French club since 2021. However, their partnership might come to an end this season as Messi looks poised to leave the Ligue 1 giants at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Poll : 0 votes