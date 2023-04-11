Al-Feiha have mocked Cristiano Ronaldo with reference to a famous Louis Vuitton advertisement he featured in alongside Lionel Messi before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The duo were pictured playing chess over the brand's iconic checkered pattern on top of the case in which the World Cup trophy was to be kept. The ad garnered worldwide attention, which wasn't a surprise, as it was posted on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Vuitton's Instagram accounts.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Feiha have now made a cheeky reference to that advertisement in a tweet mocking Ronaldo. The Portuguese icon was ineffective against Al-Feiha, as his Al Nassr team were held to a goalless draw in the league on Sunday (April 9).

Ronaldo left the pitch looking angry and took off his captain's armband in frustration as his team suffered a huge blow in their bid for the title. Al-Nassr now have 53 points from 23 league games - three less than leaders Al-Ittihad - who won 2-1 against Al-Wehda a day later.

The tweet from Al-Feiha, which can be seen below, depicts club captain Sami Al-Khaibari sitting opposite Cristiano Ronaldo in Lionel Messi's place. The post has garnered 2.8 million views as of now.

The 38-year-old Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr as a free agent in January and has netted 11 times in ten games across competitions. He has helped in growing the popularity of the league massively since his arrival in Riyadh.

Ronaldo's spell in Saudi Arabia will be seen as a failure if he doesn't win the league title. It was already seen as a step down by many when the former Real Madrid forward decided to leave European football to join Al-Nassr.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to retire from international football before 2026 World Cup?

Lionel Messi went on to complete football by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, winning every major trophy in the game in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not share the same luck as his Argentine counterpart as Portugal crashed out in the quarterfinals against Morocco. Both Ronaldo (38) and Messi (35) are still active for their national teams.

However, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has admitted that he could retire from international football before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker recently told Argentine newspaper Ole (h/t The Hindu):

"I love playing football. I love what I do and while I am feeling well, and feel I am fit and continue to enjoy it, I will do it. But it seems to be too much until the next World Cup."

Given Ronaldo's age, many will expect Ronaldo to share a similar belief about his future with Portugal.

