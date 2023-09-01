"Cheers to closing a beautiful chapter" - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter Maria Guardiola makes social media post after graduation

Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria, is all grown up as she just graduated from college. Maria shared pictures from her graduation ceremony with her 731k followers on her Instagram profile.

She got her degree from Istituto Marangoni London in Fashion Management.

Evidently, Maria wants to carve her path rather than follow in her father's footsteps and join the football world.

She is doing a marvelous job at it, having previously worked with well-known fashion brands such as Victoria Beckham, Dior, Helmut Lang, and more, per her LinkedIn profile.

Additionally, Maria represents The Guardiola Sala Foundation as an ambassador. Her family founded the nonprofit to address the pressing issues faced by the underprivileged section of modern society.

The 22-year-old has understandably become popular with football fans due to her father, but she's also a successful influencer on the side with steadily increasing followers.

How many kids does Pep Guardiola have?

Pep Guardiola and his wife, Cristina Serra, have three children together: two daughters, Maria and Valentina, and a son, Marius.

Maria Guardiola is the oldest and was born in 2001, making her 22 years old. She is the most popular among the siblings due to her social media follower count being 731k as of this writing.

Marius Guardiola is the middle child and was born in 2003. He is 20 years old. In 2021, Marius went viral when he was spotted imitating his father on the sidelines. That said, Pep's son currently keeps a low profile as his Instagram account is private, and his name rarely pops up on the news.

Regardless, he is often spotted at Etihad Stadium, supporting Manchester City and celebrating their wins alongside his family.

Valentina is the youngest and was born the same day her father received the offer to manage Barcelona, naturally making May 6 a very special day for Pep.

On one occasion, Valentina made it to the news after Manchester City lost to Lyon at Etihad 2-1 in their Champions League opener for the 2018/19 season. She cried after the referee blew the final whistle, and Pep Guardiola was spotted consoling her in the stands.

Like her brother, Marius, Valentina also seems to be a huge fan of Manchester City and is frequently spotted at matches cheering them on.