Chelsea 2-1 Palmeiras: Blues player ratings as Kai Havertz penalty secures another trophy | 2021 Club World Cup final

Chelsea won their first-ever Club World Cup title after beating Palmeiras 2-1 in the final in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Kai Havertz scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 117th minute after Raphael Veiga had cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's opener in regulation time. It was a tense encounter with nothing to separate the two teams in the opening stanza.

However, the European champions went in front, courtest Lukaku's header in the 55th minute. Palmeiras, winners of the Copa Libertadores, clawed their way back into the game when Veiga converted from the spot after Thiago Silva was penalised for a handball.

With a penalty shootout looking imminent, Chelsea were handed a lifeline when Luan Garcia blocked Azpilicueta's shot with his arm. Havertz stepped up to take the spot-kick, and made no mistake, putting Chelsea back in front, which eventually proved enough.

Palmeiras' night went from bad to worse after Garcia was sent off in extra time as Chelsea added another piece of silverware to their bulging trophy cabinet. On that note, here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Edouard Mendy - 6.5/10

The Chelsea shot-stopper was hardly tested, making just two saves, though he couldn't guess the right way for Veiga's penalty.

Andreas Christensen - 6/10

He looked shaky at the back, failing to control a long ball that nearly resulted in a goal for Palmeiras.

Thiago Silva - 6.5/10

The Brazilian was generally strong in defence, besides the handball incident that resulted in a penalty for Veiga to bring Palmeiras level. Silva also attempted three shots in the game, one of which required Weverton's intervention.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

It was a rock-solid display from Rudiger, who blocked two shots, made two interceptions and three clearances. Despite his best efforts, Rudiger didn't enjoy the same luck offensively. He headed an attempt over the bar from a tight angle before firing off-target from distance.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Chelsea captain went about his business as usual, and also won a penalty in extra time with a testing effort.

N'Golo Kante - 6.5/10

It was an uncharacteristically sloppy game from the Frenchman, who lost the ball a few times. Nevertheless, he made plenty of recoveries, and impeded Palmeiras' movements with perfectly-timed tackles.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

He was involved in Chelsea's opening goal, making a run before passing for Hudson-Odoi to square it for Lukaku. However, Kovacic's influence waned as the game wore on.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 7/10

The 21-year-old was a menace down the right flank. He put in some decent crosses, bagging an assist for Lukaku's opener and also laying out three key passes.

Mason Mount - 6/10

It was a decent performance from Mount before a knock forced him off after the hour mark.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

The German wasn't involved much, but made no mistake from 12 yards when presented with an opportunity. That made Havertz the first player in more than a decade to score the winner in the Champions League final and the subsequent Club World Cup title match.

Havertz once again showcased his big-game pedigree.

Romelu Lukaku - 7.5/10

The big Rom, who scored Chelsea's only goal in the semi-final, was on target once again with a close-range header. With ten strikes across competitions, the Belgian is now the Blues' top scorer this season.

Ratings of Chelsea substitutes against Palmeiras

Christian Pulisic - 7/10

The American produced a good forward run before coming close with a well-taken free-kick. Another effort from him flew narrowly wide.

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

He tested Palmeiras with his dribbling, and also saw an effort hit the woodwork.

Saul Niguez - 6/10

Aside from threading passes together, there was nothing much from the Spaniard on the night.

Hakim Ziyech - 6/10

His crosses didn't come off against Palmeiras, but Ziyech helped with ball recoveries in attacking areas.

Malang Sarr - 6/10

The 23-year-old made some poor decisions with his passes, and looked overwhelmed by the occasion.

