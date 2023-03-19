Chelsea 2-2 Everton: Player ratings for the Blues as their three-game winning run ends in limp fashion | Premier League 2022-23

Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Everton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 18 with 22-year-old striker Ellis Simms scoring an 89th-minute equalizer for the visitors.

Coming into the match on the back of a three-game win streak, the Blues were the favorites to prevail against the relegation-battling Toffees. However, they failed to break them down in the opening half as it was all square at the break.

Chelsea's persistence paid off soon after the restart, though, as Joao Felix broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute.

Abdoulaye Doucoure made it 1-1 for Everton in the 69th minute, but Kai Havertz restored the home side's lead from the penalty spot soon after.

B/R Football @brfootball

69’—Chelsea 1-1 Everton

76—Chelsea 2-1 Everton

89—Chelsea 2-2 Everton



Everton grab a huge point at Chelsea 52’—Chelsea 1-0 Everton69’—Chelsea 1-1 Everton76—Chelsea 2-1 Everton89—Chelsea 2-2 EvertonEverton grab a huge point at Chelsea 52’—Chelsea 1-0 Everton69’—Chelsea 1-1 Everton76—Chelsea 2-1 Everton89—Chelsea 2-2 EvertonEverton grab a huge point at Chelsea 😳 https://t.co/7ke1x0unNX

Chelsea were heading for a fourth win in a row as the game entered the penultimate minute of normal time but there was one final twist in the tale. Simms received the ball from Doucoure and escaped Kalidou Koulibaly before firing his shot into the bottom corner.

With just 38 points from 27 matches, the Blues remain in 10th position, while Everton moved two points clear of the relegation zone to 15th place.

Here are the player ratings for Chelsea:

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5/10

The Chelsea custodian faced only three shots on target in the game but ended up letting in two of them.

Wesley Fofana - 7.5/10

Fofana was strong in the air (won all five of his aerial duels), fought hard for possession and read the game brilliantly, making three clearances.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6/10

It was all going well for the Senegalese centre-back until he was beaten easily for Everton's equalizer in the 89th minute, which was truly unbecoming for a player of his ilk.

Benoit Badiashile - 6.5/10

Everton gave him a hard time but the youngster stood firm, rarely putting a foot wrong.

Reece James - 8/10

Once again the most creative player for Chelsea, creating chances, putting in crosses and even winning the penalty which Havertz converted.

Enzo Fernandez - 7.5/10

Fernandez was the creator of Chelsea's first goal with a wonderful pass and demonstrated his uncanny tackling ability too, completing five in the game.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

The Croatian was all over the pitch as usual but lacked the end-product today. He also seemed sloppy on the ball, losing possession 18 times.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10

Chilwell was involved in the opening goal and was a creative inspiration for Chelsea with four key passes.

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

'Captain America' started his first Premier League game in a while but was not at his best. He completed only 13 passes in 62 minutes of action while rarely offering any threat.

Kai Havertz - 7/10

For the third game in a row, Havertz scored for Chelsea, coolly converting his penalty to put them in front. Besides that moment, the German was not impactful enough.

Joao Felix - 7.5/10

Felix got Chelsea underway with a lovely goal but did little in the rest of the match.

Substitutes

Conor Gallagher (62' for Pulisic) - 6/10

Gallagher replaced Pulisic after the hour mark but didn't impact the game in any meaningful way.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (81' for Kovacic) - 6/10

Loftus-Cheek tried to help Chelsea find the winner but to no avail.

Carney Chukwuemeka (86' for Felix) - N/A

The English youngster was brought on late in the game.

Trevoh Chalobah (86' for Fofana) - N/A

Didn't have enough time to make an impact.

Poll : 0 votes