Chelsea 2022-23 Premier League fixtures: When Blues face rest of the top 6 

Chelsea will kick off their new Premier League campaign when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on August 6.

The Blues will follow that trip up with their first home game of the campaign a week later when they host London rivals Tottenham in a mouth-watering early season encounter.

In a strange coincidence, Thomas Tuchel's side will play all of their "big six" opponents at home first, before travelling to each of their potential title rivals in the second half of the campaign.

Their next clash with a "big six" side comes in the form of Liverpool, who they will be hosting on September 17, before a visit from Manchester United on October 22.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal will travel to Stamford Bridge on November 5, with Chelsea's clash at Newcastle a week later being their final game in six weeks due to the upcoming Qatar World Cup.

The Blues' first game back from the break will be a home clash with newly-promoted Bournemouth before a tricky-looking January which sees them play last season's top two Manchester City and Liverpool.

Tuchel's men travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 25th and face a game at Old Trafford on April 22.

The west London club's penultimate game of the season is a potentially huge clash away at Manchester City on May 20, before entertaining Newcastle in their final game of the campaign.

Chelsea hoping to improve mixed record against established Premier League big six

Following a promising start to the season, Thomas Tuchel's side just about got over the line to finish third in the Premier League last term.

The Blues faced a turbulent conclusion to the campaign due to the controversy surrounding former owner Roman Abramovich, while the team also lost both domestic cup finals and their form tailed off badly towards the end of the season.

Despite all of that, Tuchel received plenty of praise for managing to shut down the noise surrounding the club and guide his men to Champions League football next season.

However, one thing the German boss will be looking to improve across the year is his side's record against the top six, having only won three times in their 10 encounters with them last season.

Chelsea drew four times and faced defeat in the other three games. By contrast, champions Manchester City won six of their games against their rivals, including both games against the two-time European champions.

