Chelsea 3-2 Brighton and Hove Albion: Player Ratings as Blues edge Seagulls in narrow affair | Premier League 2023-24

Chelsea endured some nervy moments late in the game to hold on to a 3-2 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, December 3.

Chelsea missed their full-backs Reece James and Marc Cucurella due to suspension, with Axel Disasi and Levi Colwill taking their places. Mykhailo Mudryk and Moises Caicedo returned to the lineup, with Cole Palmer and Lesley Ugochukwu making way.

Brighton, meanwhile, made five changes from the side that beat AEK Athens midweek in the Europa League. They also missed a key defender to suspension, with Lewis Dunk being sent off against Nottingham Forest last time out.

Chelsea started the game brightly and capitalized on their momentum, opening the scoring in the 17th minute. The visitors failed to clear a corner properly and Enzo Fernandez headed home from a hooked ball into the area from Benoit Badiashile. It was the Argentine's first goal for the Blues in the Premier League.

Four minutes later, Levi Colwill doubled the hosts' advantage. It was from a corner yet again, with Nicolas Jackson heading the ball back into the six-yard box from the back post.

Brighton slowly began to get back into the game as the half progressed. They pulled one back in the 43rd minute through Facundo Buonanotte, with the winger cutting in from the right and putting a sweet finish past Robert Sanchez.

It went from bad to worse for Chelsea after midfielder Conor Gallagher was sent off after a reckless challenge late in the first half. The 23-year-old lunged unnecessarily and was shown his second yellow in the 45th minute.

The 10-men hosts regained their two-goal cushion in the second half after Mudryk was tugged in the box by James Milner, earning a penalty in the 63rd minute. Fernandez stepped up and bagged his second of the night to make it 3-1.

The Seagulls continued to apply the pressure late into the game, pulling one back in the 92nd minute through a header by Joao Pedro from a corner. Chelsea held on in the dying moments of the game to bag a hard-earned win.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings.

Chelsea Player Ratings

Robert Sanchez - 7.5/10

The Spaniard was an assured presence at the back after the Blues were reduced to 10 men. He made seven saves throughout the game.

Axel Disasi - 7/10

The Frenchman was deployed in an unnatural position on the right flank. He was solid in defense and showed up well against Kaoru Mitoma who was brought on in the second half.

Thiago Silva - 7.5/10

Silva was a calming presence at the backline and guided the side to a win. He made 10 clearances, blocked one shot and completed three recoveries.

Benoit Badiashile - 7.5/10

Another good outing for the Frenchman who has been solid since his return from injury. He performed well in central defense and also bagged the assist for the first goal.

Levi Colwill - 7.5/10

Colwill bagged his first goal for Chelsea with a header in the first half. He was also solid, playing as a left-back in the back four.

Moises Caicedo - 6.5/10

A solid outing for the Ecuadorian against his former club.

Enzo Fernandez - 8.5/10

Fernandez opened his account for Chelsea in the Premier League against Brighton. He bagged a brace on the night and was instrumental in attack when the Blues had 11 men, launching the ball to the wingers from deeper positions.

Conor Gallagher - 5/10

The midfielder was having a typical energetic outing but put his side through immense pressure for the second half. He received his first yellow for clattering into Buonanotte before recklessly sliding into Gilmour for his marching orders.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6.5/10

The winger received a rare start ahead of Cole Palmer on the left flank. He had some lively moments and won the penalty before being taken off with a suspected injury.

Raheem Sterling - 6/10

A pedestrian outing for Sterling who was taken off after 65 minutes.

Nicolas Jackson - 6.5/10

The striker could not really put his mark on the game outside of bagging the assist for the second goal and was taken off for Ian Maatsen to solidify the defence.

Substitutes

Cole Palmer - 6/10

The in-form attacker struggled to make a difference as the Blues were mostly defending after he came on.

Ian Maatsen - 6/10

A solid outing for Maatsen who played on the right side of defence after coming on.

Armando Broja - 6/10

Similar to Palmer, Broja could not influence the game with Chelsea on the back foot for most of the second half.