Chelsea have 3-man shortlist ready as they look for strikers this summer - Reports 

According to a report by The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea have drawn up a three-man striker shortlist for the summer. The west London side are keen to bolster their attacking options after a season in which they have failed to convert as many chances as they would like.

Ornstein reports that the Blues are interested in signing Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, and Hugo Ekitike in the summer to offer Nicolas Jackson competition up front. The trio has scored 12, 20, and 21 goals across competitions this season, respectively.

The Blues will face competition for the signature of all three strikers, with Delap also linked with a move to Manchester United, Sesko with Arsenal, and Ekitike with Liverpool. However, the English side will be confident they can secure at least one of the strikers ahead of the new season.

Chelsea's highest goal scorer this season is Cole Palmer, who has scored 14 goals across competitions despite failing to find the back of the net in his last 13 games. Although seventh in the Premier League at the moment, the Blues are just four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City.

Enzo Maresca makes urgent plea to Chelsea fans

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has urged the fans to show more faith in the team. The Italian was disappointed with the fans' reaction in the game against Ipswich Town last week (April 13).

In his post-match interview after his side's 2-2 draw against the Tractor Boys, the Blues manager said (via FotMob):

"In the last two years, Chelsea has been top four zero times. This season we have been top four most of our season. I was not here last season, two years ago. So I'm not judging what's happened last year or two years ago. I'm just judging this season. And this is the reason why I think fans, they have to trust the team, they have to trust the club, what we are doing now."

Maresca concluded:

"I think it's quite clear that the direction is the right one. The style is the right one. Before the Ipswich game, we were the third‑best defenders after Arsenal and Liverpool. And the third- or fourth‑best attacking. They are numbers that show that the team is doing well. If fans complain because after four minutes our keeper gave the ball away, if I am one of the fans, I also complain. But sometimes also they complain with something that probably they cannot see, but it's a planned game."

Chelsea face Fulham in the EPL today (April 20) at Craven Cottage and will need their traveling fans to help push them to victory and into the Champions League spots.

