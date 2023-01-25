Chelsea have €55 million bid rejected for Premier League midfielder - Reports

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Chelsea have tabled a €55 million bid for Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Blues' offer has reportedly been turned down by the Seagulls (via Express Sport).

The Blues have been extremely busy in the January transfer window so far. They have already signed six players, including Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, Joao Felix (six-month loan), Andrey Santos, and David Datro Fofana.

The west London outfit have already set their sights on two Brighton stars this window. Prior to their reported bid for World Cup winner Mac Allister, Chelsea had a £55 million bid for his Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo rejected.

Though the Italian outlet claims that the Blues made an offer for Mac Allister, Express Sport reports that a bid is unlikely to have been lodged. The outlet also states that Chelsea boss Graham Potter is a huge fan of the Argentine midfielder.

Mac Allister has had a great 2022/23 Premier League campaign so far, registering five goals in 17 league appearances for the Seagulls this term. However, the midfielder's talents were not as well known until his meteoric rise at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Argentine international played an instrumental role in La Albiceleste's World Cup victory, recording a goal and an assist each at this year's edition of the tournament. Brighton, however, understood the quality of the player in their ranks and extended his contract last year prior to the World Cup.

It remains to be seen whether the Blues will be successful in their efforts to sign the World Cup winner, if reports of their bid are true.

"Will be used against Chelsea" - Journalist claims Graham Potter will regret old comments on Blues target

Blues boss Graham Potter was hired early in the 2022/23 season after the English manager left the Brighton role. He was clearly aware of Caicedo's abilities, a player whose debut was given by Potter himself.

As mentioned above, the Blues have had a £55 million bid rejected for the Ecuadorian midfielder. However, when Potter was Brighton's boss, he claimed that the player was valued at £100 million, while stating £42 million would 'probably get his boots' (via Express Sport).

CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs believes the English boss will come to regret his previous statements. He said (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

"If Brighton are going to sell Caicedo, they’re going to using yardsticks within the market. Chelsea are going to hear this a lot, but if a player like Mudryk is worth 100 million euros all in, then Caicedo with premier League experience even though he’s in a different position, is going to go for something very close."

Jacobs added:

“I’m sure Graham Potter’s comments when he was still at Brighton will be used against Chelsea, where he joked Tony Bloom would only accept £100m.”

