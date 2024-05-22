Chelsea ace Cole Palmer pens touching message to departing boss Mauricio Pochettino on Instagram

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has penned an emotional message for Mauricio Pochettino after his departure from the club was confirmed. The Argentine manager has left the club after just one year in charge.

Palmer joined the Blues last September after their pre-season tour of the USA and was not immediately seen as the star he has proven to be. The 22-year-old had to earn his place at Stamford Bridge, proving that he was justified in leaving boyhood club Manchester City.

Mauricio Pochettino gave the forward the platform to shine, and he took it with both hands, delivering a hugely impressive debut season. In 48 games across competitions, Palmer scored 27 goals and provided 15 assists.

The England international posted a picture on Instagram of them in a warm embrace following a game, captioning it with his gratitude to the manager.

"Gaffer thank you for everything you have done for me and making my dream come true. All the best💙," Palmer wrote.

Cole Palmer enjoyed an all-timer debut season with Chelsea as he became the youngest player in Premier League history to lead the league in goal contributions. The forward scored 22 goals and provided 11 assists in only 34 appearances in the league this season.

Palmer won the Premier League's Young Player of the Year award. He also won Chelsea's Player of the Season and Players' Player of the Season awards.

Pochettino retained the backing of the players until the end, but inconsistent results for most of the season seem to have cost him his job. Chelsea finished sixth in the Premier League with 63 points from 38 games.

Both sides reached an amicable conclusion to part ways, and the Blues will look for a replacement ahead of pre-season.

Chelsea considering Stuttgart, Girona bosses as Pochettino's replacement

Chelsea are looking at several names to replace Mauricio Pochettino after their decision to part ways following just one season. Stuttgart manager Sebastian Hoeneß and Girona manager Michel are the frontrunners, as per 90min.

Working with shoestring budgets, Stuttgart and Girona managed to finish second and third in Germany and Spain, respectively. Much of their success was a result of the quality of football instilled in them by their managers, and this helped them to thrive.

The Blues are looking to appoint a young, progressive manager, who can build their Xabi Alonso project at Stamford Bridge. The names on their list have all had impressive careers, but the unheralded duo of Hoeneß and Michel, whose sides will play in the UEFA Champions League next season, are more impressive.