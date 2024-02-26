Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez reacts angrily as Liverpool fan mocks him with ‘unlucky’ jibe after Carabao Cup final loss

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez was left fuming at a Liverpool fan while walking up to collect his Carabao Cup runners-up medal at Wembley on Sunday. He was not happy with the comments from the stand and was stopped by a teammate after Liverpool beat Chelsea 1-0.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a Liverpool supporter can be heard shouting "unlucky lad" at Fernandez, which did not go down well with the Chelsea star. The teary-eyed Argentine was not interested in comments from the stands and was quick to take a step toward the fan before Jimi Tauriainen stopped him.

Enzo was looking forward to the final against Liverpool and spoke to the club website last week. He said ahead of the game:

"This is why I joined Chelsea. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and always fighting to be top in the Premier League and competing in finals for trophies. It is a club that has to try to win everything. That is what it demands. It's why I came here. I want to keep winning things in my career."

He added:

"To win this competition at Wembley would be really important. I want to win it, but it's not just for me. I want to win it with this group. The group deserves this title because it's not always been easy over the last 18 months. I've never played at Wembley. It has always been a dream to play there and I will feel very proud to play a final at the stadium. I will enjoy the experience and give my all so that we can win on that pitch."

The Argentine played the entire match and had the chance to score in the second half but messed up his shot.

Chelsea were playing for the penalty shoot-out in extra time, claims Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Chelsea players were tired and were keen on taking the game to the penalty shootout.

He said via the club website:

"The players started to lose their energy. [Ben Chilwell] Chilly felt really, really tired. [Conor] Gallagher, after five minutes, we needed to change. The team felt maybe penalties would be good for us. The effort was massive."

Chelsea next face Leeds United in the FA Cup 5th Round on Wednesday, February 28. They will then travel across London for a derby clash against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, March 2.