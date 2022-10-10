Chelsea among 3 London clubs warned about risk of their stadiums ending up underwater as potential crisis analysed

Chelsea are among three clubs that have been warned that their stadium, Stamford Bridge, might be submerged by 2050.

Apart from the Blues, West Ham United and Fulham have also been warned that their stadiums, London Stadium and Craven Cottage, respectively, might be underwater due to global warming by 2050.

In a recent documentary released by Sky Sports regarding climate change, the FA explained what type of impact climate change might have on football. They said (h/t dailystar.co.uk):

"The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time.At its current rate, climate change will have a wide-reaching impact on all of us. In football, we’re already seeing matches affected due to extreme weather — particularly in our grassroots communities.”

Climate change expert David Goldbatt further added about the dire consequences global warming can bring to the world of football, including flooding. Here's what he said:

“Extreme weather leads to extreme flooding. This is the climate crisis. We’re not talking about a few puddles on the pitch, we’re talking about 1.5 metres of water - which means no football. In England, it’s really serious.

"My calculations are that around a quarter of professional stadiums in the top four leagues are under threat of annual flooding or actually being underwater by 2050."

He further went on to add:

"Inland, it’s more extreme rain, more extreme storms and systems that can’t cope with the volume of water coming into them. That will affect some really big clubs. West Ham at the Olympic Stadium, Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge. Fulham’s Craven Cottage is really in trouble - they had their shop flooded earlier this year. There’s more of that to come."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reacts to win against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Chelsea manager Graham Potter

Graham Potter earned his third win as Chelsea manager when the Blues defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by a margin of 3-0. Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Armando Broja scored for the west London-based side.

Speaking to the media after the game, Potter raved about the depth of the squad at the club (via football.london):

"We have to take every situation on its own, but if we play three games a week and with two days to recover, you have to make a decision around fresh players and players that are determined to play. We've got a good group here and players fighting for each other and supporting each other. I think we saw that today."

After the 3-0 win, Chelsea are fourth in the league table with 16 points from eight games.

