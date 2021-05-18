Chelsea announce winner of Men’s Player of the Year award

Chelsea have announced the winner of their Men’s Player of the Year award. Mason Mount has been chosen as the recipient of the prestigious award for the 2020/21 season. Fans took part in an online vote to pick the best performer of the past nine months and the Englishman finished as the clear winner.

The 22-year-old rose through the ranks at Stamford Bridge and broke into the first team under former manager Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season. The Englishman enjoyed a fantastic debut season, making 53 appearances and scoring eight goals. Mount has been indispensable for Chelsea this season and has made his mark under both Lampard and his successor Thomas Tuchel.

The Englishman has made the most appearances among Blues players this term and has also played the highest minutes of first-team football in the squad. He is second only to Timo Werner in the number of goal contributions, with nine goals and seven assists from 50 games for Chelsea in all competitions. Mount has shown tremendous adaptability on the field and has been equally impressive in central midfield and as part of the front three.

The Englishman’s fitness has also been a boon for the Blues, while Mount’s energy and enthusiasm has caught the eye on the field. The Chelsea man has been exemplary with the ball at his feet, showing maturity beyond his years. His willingness to press and work hard on the pitch has been pivotal for the Blues this season and has also endeared him to new manager Tuchel.

Congratulations, @MasonMount_10!



A worthy winner of the 2020/21 Men's Player of the Year!

Mount has been one of the driving forces of Chelsea’s Champions League campaign too and was unplayable against Real Madrid in the semi-final, helping his team reach within touching distance of the fabled trophy. Tuchel has often used the Englishman as an inverted forward behind a striker, while also giving him the freedom to roam. And Mount has not let his manager down.

Mount can help Chelsea ensure a top-four finish this season

Mason Mount

The Englishman will be presented with the Player of the Year trophy ahead of Chelsea’s game against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge this evening. The game has the capacity to make or break the season for the Blues, who are currently fourth in the table, two points behind the Foxes.

Mason Mount in 2014



"I'm not leaving Chelsea, it's my club. I've been here since the age of six and I will be the next academy product to go all the way."



Today, Mason Mount has just become the first Chelsea Academy graduate to win the club's POTY award since 2006.



Wow. pic.twitter.com/rpDIjfpDoo — Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) May 18, 2021

Liverpool are breathing down Chelsea’s back on fifth, one point behind with two games remaining, which makes Tuesday’s tie a must-win game for the Blues.