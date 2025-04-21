Chelsea, Arsenal among 3 PL giants to make inquires over move to sign Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea have reportedly been in contact with intermediaries regarding a move for Barcelona winger Raphinha this summer. As per TBR Football, Raphinha could leave Barcelona this summer for a fee in the region of £80 million.

The Catalan side are reportedly willing to cash in on the Brazilian winger, who is among the favorites for the Ballon d'Or this season. La Blagrauna are also in contract talks with the winger, but are open to selling because of their financial crisis.

The former Leeds United star has a contract until 2027 at the Catalan side but Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea believe that the winger could be tempted by a move back to the Premier League.

The TBR Football report adds that Saudi Pro League sides are also keeping tabs on the winger and are willing to offer £100 million for his signature.

Raphinha has been on fire for Barcelona this season and played an instrumental rule in their charge for the UEFA Champions League, LaLiga, and Copa del Rey titles. He has scored 12 goals in 12 UCL matches, while providing seven assists. In the league, Raphinha has 15 goals and 11 assists in 30 appearances.

Brazil defender backs Barcelona's Raphinha for Ballon d'Or

Marquinhos spoke to the media in March and claimed that Raphinha was the clear front-runner for the Ballon d'Or this year. He stated that the winger has been a phenomenon this season and deserves the plaudits for his performances. He said:

“Raphinha is a phenomenon. Now everyone sees his potential and everything he can do, something that we already saw internally in the national team. We already saw how important he is, his effort, his mentality and his leadership. He is very intelligent and always offers the right words. He conveyed that when he fouled Vini and showed himself to be a leader and a possible captain. He did that because he thought of the group first. These are things that weren’t seen on the outside, but people were already seeing them on the inside. If he continues at the same level from now until the end of the season, he has everything to win the Ballon d'Or.”

Thierry Henry has also backed the Barcelona star for the prestigious France Football award. Mohamed Salah is also said to be in the running, but Liverpool's exit from the UEFA Champions League has reportedly dented his chances.

