Chelsea and Arsenal target Ivan Toney scores 19 minutes into Premier League return from ban, unveils special message on shirt

Brentford striker Ivan Toney sent out a reminder of his quality to his reported suitors, including Chelsea and Arsenal, scoring on his return on January 20.

The England international scored Brentford's first goal in their 3-2 win at home over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Friday. He celebrated his goal by holding up a shirt with a special message for his uncle.

The English FA have clamped down on gambling in recent months, and one of the most high-profile cases was that of Ivan Toney. The Brentford star received an eight-month ban after he was found guilty of involvement in illegal gambling. He hadn't played since the end of last season.

Toney completed his ban earlier this month and was immediately reintroduced by Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who was running out of options in attack. With Yoane Wissa representing DR Congo at the ongoing AFCON and both Kevin Schade and Bryan Mbeumo injured, their attack was severely impacted.

Frank turned to Toney for the first time in eight months, and the Chelsea and Arsenal target delivered in exquisite fashion. Having seen his side fall behind to an early Danilo strike (3'), the 27-year-old scored a free-kick from the edge of the box to level matters on 19 minutes.

After scoring, Toney ran straight to manager Frank and hugged him and his coaching staff before holding aloft a shirt with a message for a family member.

"For you Uncle Brian."

Toney scoring a free-kick against Nottingham Forest was poetic, as his last goal for the club before his ban was also a free-kick against the same club.

Chelsea and Arsenal have both made inquiries about the possibility of signing the striker, as per The Sun. However, the Bees' asking price of £100 million is considered steep. Toney himself revealed in an interview that he dreams of playing for a bigger club, and would be open to a move now or in the summer.

Toney waiting for Chelsea or Arsenal offer

In an exclusive interview with MailSport, Ivan Toney revealed that he intends to play for a big club in the near future. The striker has been coveted by two of London's big boys, Arsenal and Chelsea, in recent months.

Brentford will be reluctant to part ways with the striker, especially given their lack of depth in attack at present, but will be happy to sell him for a suitable offer. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal may not be willing to spend up to £100 million this month, as they are known to spend little in January, but Chelsea might.

The Blues are currently without Nicolas Jackson (international duty) and the injured Christopher Nkunku, with Armando Broja their only senior striker. Mauricio Pochettino's side spent £105 million to sign Enzo Fernandez from Benfica last January and might choose to do the same for Toney.

The Englishman scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League games last season.