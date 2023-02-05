Chelsea and Arsenal told they must break British transfer record to sign Premier League midfielder

West Ham United manager David Moyes has claimed that Chelsea and Arsenal target Declan Rice would demand a record British transfer fee.

The 24-year-old has emerged as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over the past three campaigns. Since becoming a regular starter for the Hammers, he has helped his side register respectable sixth and seventh-placed finishes during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

A tireless presence at the center of the park, the 39-cap England star is in the final 18 months of his contract at the London Stadium. As a result, he has popped up on the radar of clubs like Chelsea and Arsenal of late.

Speaking after West Ham's 1-1 draw at Newcastle United on Saturday (February 4), Moyes showered huge praise on Rice. He also asserted that potential suitors would have to pay more than Enzo Fernandez's £107 million transfer fee to snap up his team's captain. He elaborated:

"Declan was a top player, he showed so many things. Undoubtedly, he's going to be a top player and undoubtedly, he'll be a British transfer record whenever he leaves West Ham."

When queried if Rice's departure was inevitable, Moyes responded:

"I hope it's not! A lot's been said about it and when you see what's been happening with the transfer prices, I think Declan will be blowing that out of the water when it comes around."

Overall, the UEFA Euro 2020 finalist has scored 11 goals and laid out 12 assists in 221 appearances across all competitions for West Ham.

Declan Rice's game by numbers vs. Newcastle United:



100% aerial duels won

83% pass accuracy

58 touches

48 passes

12 x possession won

6 passes into final ⅓

4 passes into opp. box

4 duels won

3 interceptions

3 tackles made

1 chance created



David Ornstein offers transfer insight into Arsenal and Chelsea target Declan Rice

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, David Ornstein shed light on Declan Rice's potential future destinations in England. He said:

"We need to keep an eye on Manchester United, who have often been linked with Rice. But also, who will be the ownership at the time and will they still be in the market to bolster their midfield in a way that we've been led to believe in recent years because they've been short of top midfield options until Casemiro's arrival."

Claiming Arsenal and Chelsea to be front-runners, Ornstein added:

"Manchester City – I don't sense that they're strong on Rice. But, if Ilkay Gundogan leaves, then clearly there is a need. It's just the sense you get, which can of course change. Maybe it's an Arsenal-Chelsea toss-up for Rice, as things stand. The Jorginho deal very much means a high-profile, high-level number six is going to be on the agenda for the Premier League leaders as things stand."

Rice, who spent eight years at Chelsea's academy between 2006 and 2014, was speculated to secure a winter move to Arsenal this season.

