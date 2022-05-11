Chelsea could ask for 21-year-old Barcelona star as part of swap deal involving Alonso and Azpilicueta: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest in a swap deal involving Cesar Azpilcueta and Marcos Alonso.

According to Spanish media outlet Sport, the Blues are considering an offer for the USA international as a potential target for their full-back spot. Reports suggest that the Premier League side are looking to finalize any deal before June 30.

Cesar Azpilicueta has reached the end of his contract with the European champions, who, however, have the option of triggering a one-year extension. However, the Spaniard has reportedly agreed a deal to join Barcelona on a free transfer this summer (as per Football Espana).

Marcos Alonso still has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge but is seemingly on his way out of the club after falling out with Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona are in the market for full-backs and are considering a move for the two men. However, Chelsea still retain hopes of agreeing an extension with club captain Azpilicueta but could look to Dest as an alternative.

Azpilicueta has been on the books at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Olympique Marseille in the summer of 2012.

Since then, he has become a mainstay in defense, making 472 appearances in all competitions for the Blues and was appointed club captain in 2019 after Gary Cahill left.

Barcelona and Chelsea have had successful transfer negotations in the past

Cesc Fabregas represented both clubs with distinction

Barcelona and Chelsea have successfully negotiated transfers in the past and could continue their cordial relationship this summer.

The Blues have, however, been more on the receiving end of players from the Catalans. No fewer than eight players have arrived at Stamford Bridge directly from Camp Nou.

Former Spain international Albert Ferrer was the first to make the switch in 1998, joining the west London side after spending over a decade with the Catalans.

Winston Bogarde was the next to make the switch three years later. However, the Dutchman is infamous for choosing to see out the last three years of his contract despite his lack of game time.

Cesc Fabregas and Pedro have 275 Premier League appearances between them for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona. The Spanish duo are perhaps the two most successful players to make the switch.

Deco, Boudewijn Zenden, Emmanuel Petit and Juliano Belletti are the other men to have signed for the Blues directly from the Blaugrana.

Former Iceland international Eidur Gudjohnsen remains the only player to date to join Barcelona directly from Chelsea, although that could change this summer.

