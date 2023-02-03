Chelsea attacker expects Barcelona to launch move to sign him this summer: Reports 

Chelsea attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expects Barcelona to launch a bid to re-sign him in the summer. The Gabonese left the Catalan club last summer to join the Blues.

Aubameyang's move to Stamford Bridge has been an underwhelming one so far. In 17 appearances, of which 10 he started, Aubameyang has scored three goals and has provided one assist.

He has failed to cement a starting spot for him in the team and with the arrivals of Mykhaylo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, and more, the situation can only get worse for the striker.

Aubameyang had a short yet productive spell at Barcelona. He made 24 appearances for the club, scoring 13 goals and providing one assist. During his half-a-season in Spain, the former Arsenal man earned plaudits for his quality.

Robert Lewandowski's summer arrival, however, meant Aubameyang was surplus to requirements. The Blaugranas were in a bad situation financially and needed to get rid of players to register their summer signings. Aubameyang was sacrificed and shipped off to Chelsea.

According to the Evening Standard, the 33-year-old expects the Catalan club to launch a bid in the coming summer to re-sign him. The likes of Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati have failed to impress despite Xavi's team's notable form. Re-signing Aubameyang could be fruitful for the Catalan club.

Raphinha was a wanted man in the summer. Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea were interested in snapping him up from Leeds United. However, it was Barcelona who managed to secure the Brazilian winger's signature.

Raphinha has failed to solidify his status as a world-class attacker since moving to Spain. In 28 games, he has scored five goals and has provided seven assists. According to SPORT, the Blues will re-ignite their interest in the player next summer.

Given the west London-based side's financial prowess, it won't be impossible for Todd Boehly's team to wrap up Raphinha's signature. The player, however, is keen to establish himself as an important player on Xavi's side.

Xavi also counts on the Brazilian to become a success at Camp Nou and be a long-term association.

