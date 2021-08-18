Chelsea backed to win Premier League title by Liverpool legend

Graeme Souness has backed Chelsea to put on a fight for the Premier League title until the very end. The Liverpool legend claims Thomas Tuchel has the right players in his squad and has the Champions League winners among the favourites for the title.

Chelsea signing Romelu Lukaku this summer has put them in the title-favorites bracket for most pundits. The Blues won the Champions League last season and have been performing well under Thomas Tuchel.

Graeme Souness has now added pressure on Chelsea by backing them as one of the favorites for the Premier League title. While speaking on the Sky Sports Football Podcast, Souness said:

"Tuchel is getting a tune out of all of them. With the addition of Lukaku, it makes them genuine title contenders. If Lukaku stays fit, he'll get 20-plus goals in that team. [Timo] Werner excited me because he always runs in behind but he doesn't take [the chances]."

"As a manager, you can't wait for someone to start scoring 20-plus goals a season. He spent a lot of money but on someone where there is zero question marks against him because he's performance in our league before and done well before. He looks to be a different animal coming back [from Serie A]."

Thomas Tuchel dismisses 'title favorites' tag for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is now willing to take the pressure on his team and has dismissed the favorites tag already. The Chelsea manager claims they cannot be put in the bracket as they finished 4th in the Premier League last season.

He said:

"To be totally honest, I see us as the number four, that cannot be the favourite in the next year. They have to close the gap to three, two and one. We said during the campaign in the last half-year we set the bar high and look to close gaps during 90 minutes, and that's what we'll try to continue. This is the Premier League, a tough competition."

Chelsea are not done in the transfer window as reports suggest they are looking to add Jules Kounde and a midfielder before the window closes at the end of the month.

