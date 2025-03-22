Chelsea and Barcelona handed chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate on cut-price deal: Reports

Barcelona and Chelsea could reportedly sign Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Rafael Leao on a cut-price deal this summer. According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Leao has a transfer clause of €175 million, but AC Milan are willing to accept offers between €85 to €100 million.

The Portuguese attacker's agent, Jorge Mendes, is expected to play a major role in the deal. According to the aforementioned report, Mendes also helped AC Milan sign Joao Felix from Chelsea on a loan deal earlier this year. Chelsea have already tried signing the 25-year-old attacker in recent transfer windows.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are considering signing Leao if they fail to land Nico Williams. Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen to sign a reliable performer who can help their frontline convert attempts.

Leao joined Rossoneri from LOSC Lille in August 2019 for a reported transfer fee of €35 million. Since then, the Portuguese forward has scored 68 and assisted 54 goals for Rossoneri across all competitions.

He signed a contract extension with the club in June 2023 and the deal will expire in the summer of 2028. Apart from Chelsea and Barcelona, other unnamed clubs are also interested in signing the 25-year-old.

Virgil van Dijk billed Barcelona star as 'big talent'

Netherlands v Spain - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg One - Source: Getty

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has lauded Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi after the Netherlands played a 2-2 draw against Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, March 20.

The Dutch defender dubbed Cubarsi as a 'huge talent', claiming that his playing style makes him unique. He told Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal):

"I think he's a huge talent and a special player, playing at this level at 18 years old is really impressive. Pau likes to make long passes and he's good at it and it's something I like to do too."

However, Pau Cubarsi suffered an ankle injury during La Roja's Nations League clash against the Netherlands, where he was substituted in the 41st minute. Addressing the Barcelona defender's injury, Virgil van Dijk said:

"I felt sad for Cubasri, because he got injured, but I think he's a great talent and we're looking forward to a player with a bright future."

Due to the ankle injury, the 18-year-old has travelled back to Catalonia, where he will undergo further examinations and treatment.

