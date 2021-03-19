Chelsea to begin talks with Thiago Silva over new contract - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly in the process of negotiating a contract extension with Thiago Silva. The Brazilian joined Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer, signing a one-year deal with the club after his contract with PSG expired at the end of last season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are eager to exercise their option to extend Silva's stay at the club by another year. The report suggests that a final decision could be made in the coming weeks.

Chelsea's defence was considered to be one of their main weaknesses at the end of the 2019-20 campaign. Ahead of the start of the new season, former manager Frank Lampard was eager to sign a top-quality centre-back and left-back to bolster his defense.

Chelsea's signing of Thiago Silva on a free transfer last was hailed as one of the deals of the transfer window, given the 36-year-old's experience and pedigree.

Thiago Silva has had an immediate impact on Chelsea since joining the club. Many fans and pundits wondered whether the Brazilian would be able to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Premier League given his age.

Thiago Silva has, however, quickly become the leader at Chelsea and has put in a number of commanding displays for the Blues since joining the club.

The former PSG man has missed the last four weeks due to a hamstring injury but returned to the matchday squad against Everton earlier this month. Silva suffered another minor injury during training last week and is expected to return after the international break.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will look to keep hold of Thiago Silva

Chelsea have gone thirteen games unbeaten in all competitions since Thomas Tuchel took over the reins at the club. The Blues have managed to keep eleven clean sheets in those thirteen games.

Multiple players have rediscovered their form under the German coach. Tuchel will, however, use the summer transfer window to bolster his squad ahead of the 2021-22 season, during which his side will be expected to challenge for the Premier League title.

Tuchel will look to sign a top-quality centre-back to partner with Thiago Silva in the centre of Chelsea's defense. This could lead to sales of the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who have fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea in recent years.