"Chelsea are better without their £130m midfielder" - Top 10 memes as Blues comprehensively defeat West Ham 5-0 in PL fixture

Chelsea fans have posted hilarious memes on X, with some believing they are a better team without Enzo Fernandez. The Blues defeated West Ham United 5-0 in dominant fashion in their Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge (Sunday, May 5).

Mauricio Pochettino and Co. didn't put a foot wrong as they cruised to their second win in a row. Cole Palmer broke the deadlock in the 15th minute before Conor Gallagher (30') and Noni Madueke (36') scored one goal each to give them a commanding lead going into the break.

Nicolas Jackson netted a brace in the second half to secure all three points for the Blues. The hosts were in complete control with 71 percent possession, landing 25 shots in total with 14 being on target. In contrast, West Ham only had 29 percent possession, mustering seven shots with two being on target.

Let's take a look at some of the best memes fans posted after their win:

"Chelsea are better without their £130m midfielder. It’s hilarious."

Chelsea 5-0 West Ham: Who was the Player of the Match?

Chelsea secured their ninth home Premier League win from their last 11 games with a comprehensive 5-0 win against West Ham. They are now seventh in the table with 54 points from 35 games, just two points behind sixth-placed Newcastle United for a chance of UEFA Europa League qualification.

Let's take a look at who the player of the match was:

As per FotMob, Nicolas Jackson received the highest rating of any player on the pitch (9.5). The 22-year-old has been under the spotlight for his poor form in recent weeks, but turned it around against the Hammers.

Jackson scored two goals, provided an assist, and created four big chances. In addition, he landed four shots on target, made seven recoveries, and won seven duels.

The Blues will next be in action against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, May 11.