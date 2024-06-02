Chelsea to block superstar midfielder from playing at 2024 Paris Olympics - Reports

Chelsea are looking to prevent Enzo Fernandez from joining Argentina's squad for the 2024 Paris Olympics. According to journalist Uriel Lugt, the Blues are keen on having the midfielder available for the start of pre-season.

This comes after the 23-year-old revealed that he had a conversation with the team's coach Javier Mascherano, expressing his desire to suit up for the tournament. He said (via ESPN):

“I want to be in the Olympic Games. I spoke with [U23 manager Javier] Mascherano and I told him that I want to go ... let’s see with Chelsea if they let me go.”

It is understandable why Chelsea want Fernandez to stay for the pre-season, beginning a new campaign under new manager Enzo Maresca. The Argentine is one of the side's key players, featuring heavily for the side since his arrival from Benfica reportedly for €120 million in January 2023. He made 40 appearances this season, scoring seven goals and setting up three more.

The Blues might also have injury issues as the reason behind their decision. The 23-year-old claimed that he played through the season with a hernia injury, eventually undergoing surgery in April and missing the remainder of the campaign.

Before the Olympics, however, he is sure to be in the squad as Argentina look to defend their Copa America title. The South American continental competition begins on June 14 and will extend until July 14 should La Albiceleste make it all the way.

The Olympics campaign, meanwhile is set to begin on July 24, extending all the way until August 9 which is just a week before the 2024-25 Premier League campaign is scheduled to kick off.

Cole Palmer reveals which Chelsea star can have a massive impact next season

Cole Palmer has backed Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has claimed that midfielder Romeo Lavia could be a game-changer for the side next season. The attacker heaped praise on the Belgian, saying (via SPORTbible):

“One person I’ve played with [who’s good] is Rome Lavia.

“We’ve not seen him this season because he’s been injured for a full year.

“But I think he’s on that, when he gets playing, everyone will think ‘he’s really good’.”

Palmer and Lavia spent time together at Manchester City's youth setup and were even coached by the Blues' new manager, Enzo Maresca. The 20-year-old subsequently left to join Southampton, impressing with the Saints.

He was then signed by Chelsea last season for £58 million from the side who suffered relegation. However, he featured for just 32 minutes all season, spending practically the entire campaign injured.