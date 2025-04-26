Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca provides injury update on 3 key stars ahead of Everton clash

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Romeo Lavia is fit and could start against Everton. He added that they are working with him as they did with Reece James.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Everton match, Maresca also revealed that Chelsea will be without Malo Gusto for the clash this weekend. However, Lavia and James and fully fit.

The Blues manager said via Football London:

"Yes, he was on the bench against Fulham, he was also on the bench I think, against some more games, I don't remember which one exactly now. So he's back, he's training with us. With Romeo we are going to try the same thing that we are trying with Reece James.

"We know that we need to use them step by step, with Reece he's working quite well, he's already able to play two games in three days, he played 90 minutes in the conference, he played 45 against Fulham after three days. So it's a huge step forward for him and for us, and we are going to try to do the same thing with Romeo.

He added:

"Yes, Malo [Gusto] is injured, but it does not look like an important injury. He's already running and doing things outside, but he won't be available for tomorrow. Hopefully he can be available for the next one."

Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino are also out injured for Chelsea and will miss the match against Everton this weekend.

Chelsea manager on Tyrique George pushing for a start

Enzo Maresca also spoke about Tyrique George in the press conference and admitted that Chelsea are excited about the youngster. He added that the academy star is pushing for a star, along with Josh Acheampong.

Maresca said via Football London:

"For young players now, we are excited with him, but now is the moment that you need to manage them because too easy they can be excited and too easy they can be down.

"I said many times, for him and for Josh Acheampong, I think both, they are from the academy, both at the beginning of the season they were looking for some different solution, but they started the pre-season with us and we saw that they could be a good one for us, so we decided to keep them and now both I think they are doing very well."

Tyrique George scored his first Premier League goal for the Blues last week when they won 2-1 at Fulham.

