Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has provided a transfer hint amid interest in signing Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, as per Pys on social media site X. The Blues have been linked with the Argentine alongside Napoli in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Speaking ahead of their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester City, Maresca mentioned that the club is 'okay for wingers' despite reports suggesting that they are keen to sign Garnacho.

“I said many times, on the right side it's Pedro and Noni, left side Jadon and Misha was with us, now he's not with us. Tyrqiue is the profile that can help us. In this moment we are okay for wingers,” Maresca said (via Pys on X).

Alejandro Garnacho has been one of United's brightest stars this season, having bagged eight goals and five assists across all competitions. The Argentine is also rated highly by current head coach Ruben Amorim, but interest from Chelsea and Napoli might force the management to consider selling him.

Selling Garnacho will see Manchester United land in the green in Proft and Sustainability Rules since he is a product of their famed Academy and did not cost anything to purchase.

With Napoli out, Chelsea readying a formal offer to Manchester United for Alejandro Garnacho

It has been reported that Napoli were edging closer to signing Alejandro Garnacho in this window, but Manchester United's asking price of €70m eventually forced them to pull out. Reports from Yahoo suggest that the Italian club have now set their eyes on Borussia Dortmund's Karim Ademeyi.

Napoli reportedly made €50m bid for Garnacho, which was rebuffed by the Red Devils. The report also suggests that Chelsea might be readying a formal offer for Garnacho, seeing that Napoli do not stand in the way anymore. United, however, will be wary of selling Garnacho to one of their closest rivals.

The Blues, who are ranked fourth in the Premier League table with 40 points, may not have a chance of challenging for the title this season, but will be keen on securing a UEFA Champions League berth.

