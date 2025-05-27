Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca responds when asked if Jadon Sancho will return to Manchester United after the season ends

Enzo Maresca has stated that Chelsea haven't made a decision about Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho's future at the west London club. The manager wants to focus on the UEFA Conference League final, where they face Real Betis on Wednesday, May 28.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Maresca stated that the Blues will make a decision about Sancho's future after the final. He stated that no decision has been made regarding him or any other player, as they are thinking about the silverware up for grabs. He said (via GOAL):
"Tomorrow, we have the final and then in the next 24 or 48 hours we will talk about the future but no decision has been made on Jadon or any other player."
Maresca was asked about Sancho's future in April, when he said (via ESPN):
"All the players that are with us, I love all of them. But in this moment, it is the moment to finish well. It is not the moment to think about next season. I am completely focused on nine games, two months to go. I'm completely focused about that and then what happens in the summer, we'll see. All the ones that are here, I want them all to be happy to be here."
Chelsea take on Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night in Wroclaw, Poland. The Blues are looking for their first silverware under the new ownership, who took over in 2022.
Will Chelsea sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United?
Chelsea signed Jadon Sancho from Manchester United on loan for the season last summer. They have an obligation to sign the Englishman for £25 million at the end of the season.
However, the Blues are reportedly not impressed with the former Borussia Dortmund star and have kept the decision about his future pending. They have an option to opt out of the obligation by paying £5 million as a penalty to Manchester United.
Sancho has scored three goals and assisted four times in the Premier League this season. He has one goal and five assists in six UEFA Conference League matches and could start for the Blues in the final on Wednesday.