Chelsea boss Frank Lampard gives update on Billy Gilmour's future

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has spoken about Billy Gilmour's future at the club after his impressive performance in the Blues' 3-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday.

Chelsea progressed to the fourth round of the FA Cup as Tammy Abraham scored a hat-trick during the victory at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's men have not had many positive results in recent weeks, but their victory over Luton Town will be a source of confidence for the players.

Chelsea academy product Billy Gilmour put in another bright display on Sunday afternoon. The 19-year-old has been limited to appearances in cup competitions after breaking into Chelsea's senior squad last season.

After the game, Frank Lampard hailed the teenager's performance and hinted that he will receive more opportunities in the near future.

Billy Gilmour was linked with a loan move away from Chelsea in search of regular first-team football but Lampard has suggested that the youngster will continue his development at Stamford Bridge. He said:

"He was outstanding today. He's comfortable on the ball, his discipline, he was outstanding. With his youth and the injury he had, and with the run we've been on, it's about finding the right time to bring him in."

"For the short term, he wont be going out on loan but we'll keep that open a little until the end of the month."

"The level he showed today highlights why he is a #Chelsea player in the middle of the park."



Frank Lampard sees shades of Paul Scholes in Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour

Billy Gilmour has been in scintillating form for Chelsea this season

Despite spending in excess of £200 million on new signings this summer, it is Chelsea youth products who have been a source of positivity for the club and its fans.

The likes of Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all developed into top-quality players this season.

Frank Lampard reveals Billy Gilmour 'could still leave' Chelsea on loan this month https://t.co/9TjC05UV4z — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) January 24, 2021

Billy Gilmour looks set to join his teammates as he continues to impress his manager with his displays for the club.

Frank Lampard has gone as far as saying that the youngster reminds him of Paul Scholes. He explained:

"Paul Scholes is obviously one of the greatest midfield players I’ve played against in the Premier League. He would always pick the right pass, he had incredible range. If you did try and jump from midfield and get to him and get close to him he’d just play it around the corner because he knew you were coming."

He added:

"Billy [Gilmour] has shown early signs of that kind of ability. I’m not comparing him to Scholesy, no way at all, but in terms of those basics that you mentioned, then Billy certainly has them and that’s a great platform to build hopefully a fantastic career."