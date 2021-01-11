Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reveals plans to give Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour bigger roles in the squad

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has revealed his plans for Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour after the duo's impressive performances against Morecambe in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Chelsea eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup after claiming a 4-0 victory over the League 2 side at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard used the game to rotate his squad after a tough couple of weeks which saw the Blues lose four of their last six Premier League games.

The Chelsea manager gave minutes to players who have been on the sidelines for much of the season but also retained some of the big-name players in his starting line-up.

Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech have all been struggling for form recently and were given the opportunity to rediscover their touch against lower league opposition.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour have also been starved of regular playing time this season due to the arrival of seven new players at the club last summer.

The young duo put in strong showings against Morecambe, and Lampard has hinted that there is more to come from the Chelsea youth products. He said:

"I think Billy is pushing [for a regular run in the first-team] and has been since he made his breakthrough last season against top-level opposition. His injury came some after that but from those moments I knew Billy would be a very, very good player for this club, to say the least."

The former Derby County boss added:

"Today he came in, his attitude was good, he moved the ball well. When you talk about the academy players, people talk about the youth of this squad. But also the youth of this squad are performing very well for us. We can't ask them to be absolutely consistent and killer like other players in the league."

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard heaps praise on Callum Hudson-Odoi amid exit rumours

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been heavily linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks. The 20-year-old was the subject of serious interest from Bayern Munich last season but decided to sign a new contract with the Blues.

He has, however, fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea since the club signed the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech.

Hudson-Odoi has displayed scintillating performances for Chelsea in recent weeks, leading Lampard to consider playing him more often. Addressing the winger's form, the manager said:

"Callum is playing well and improving. He has improved ans there's much more to come from him. But I think his application in training, his desire to look at his game, goals like today are a fantastic example. In terms of how long until he makes that case? He's making it now."