Chelsea boss Graham Potter hails 'incredible' Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti after drawing the La Liga club in the UCL QF's

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has praised Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti after his side drew Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The two sides will meet in the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season. Madrid came out triumphant in the 2021-22 campaign with a 5-4 aggregate victory.

Ancelotti's side then went on to win the Champions League and the first time under the Italian coach. His men also won the La Liga title last season, meaning he has won titles in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France. He also won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2010.

Potter has lauded Ancelotti following the two European heavyweights learning they will face one another once again. He said (via football.london):

"I've played against him when he was at Everton. He is a gentleman and there's nothing I can say in terms of the respect I have for what he's achieved in his career. I think the length of time he's had between Champions League wins – twenty years – that is incredible."

Real Madrid will head into the tie as favorites after beating Liverpool 6-2 on aggregate in the last 16. Meanwhile, Chelsea secured a hard-earned 2-1 aggregate victory over Borussia Dortmund.

Potter's side have shown an upturn in form recently, winning their last three consecutive games. However, the clash with Los Blancos could go a long way in determining the English coach's credentials to be a success at Stamford Bridge. The first leg will take place on April 11 at the Santiago Bernabeu with the second leg set for April 18 at the Bridge.

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants Les Merengues to win the Champions League

Mourinho wants Madrid to win the Champions League.

Mourinho has hinted that he wants Real Madrid to triumph over Chelsea in the Champions League quarterfinals. The Portuguese coach is backing Los Blancos to win the competition and praised Ancelotti. He said (via the Real Champs):

“There is a club that is close to my heart and there is a manager who is my friend. Real Madrid are great and Carlo Ancelotti is great! Hopefully they will go on in this way to win the final.”

Mourinho has managed both Madrid and Chelsea during his illustrious managerial career. He won the La Liga title once with Los Blancos and the Premier League title three times with the Blues. However, the AS Roma manager's two Champions League successes came at Portuguese side FC Porto and Serie A giants Inter Milan.

