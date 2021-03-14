Chelsea to part ways with five players to raise capital for Thomas Tuchel to spend - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to sell Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Emerson in order to raise €200 million to spend on new signings next summer.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to improve his squad during the transfer window, but will first need to sell some of his players to create space in the squad.

According to the Daily Star, Chelsea are targeting the signings of Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Kingsley Coman this summer.

The Blues have massively improved under Tuchel since the German took over the reins at the club. Chelsea have gone unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions under the former Borussia Dortmund coach and have kept nine clean sheets in those fixtures.

Tuchel wants to improve on Chelsea's fourth-place finish last term. He is also keen to progress in the Champions League after securing a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their round of 16 tie.

Tuchel has also reportedly named his top targets for the summer. The German manager will, however, have to part ways with five senior players if he is to raise money for transfers.

The report suggests that Christian Pulisic, Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori, Kepa and Emerson will all receive the axe at the end of the season.

Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham have fallen out of favor under Tuchel and are currently short of confidence due to a lack of playing time. The duo are mainly used as substitutes and are given starts in cup competitions.

Pulisic and Abraham are both valuable assets and could go for large amounts of money in the summer.

Fikayo Tomori, on the other hand, is flourishing in Milan under the management of Stefano Pioli. The defender left Chelsea on loan for the rest of the season in January and has excelled in Serie A.

Advertisement

Milan are reportedly keen to exercise their option to buy Tomori for €30 million at the end of the season.

Kepa and Emerson are currently on the fringes of the Chelsea squad. Both players have been unable to impress Tuchel and will therefore become surplus to requirements at the end of the season.

Chelsea signing Erling Haaland would make them title contenders, according to Joe Cole 🏆



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/qwTzDP1KpA — Goal (@goal) March 14, 2021

Thomas Tuchel will look to sign a goalkeeper, striker and defender in the summer

Leeds United v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has seen a number of players return to form since his arrival in London.

Advertisement

The 47-year-old will however, look to make improvements to his squad in the summer as he is eager to challenge for the Premier League title next summer.

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has told his representatives that he’s open to leaving the club this summer if Thomas Tuchel continues to overlook him. pic.twitter.com/ANAFNPIZcU — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) March 10, 2021

Chelsea are keen to sign a goalkeeper, striker and defender this summer. The club spent in excess of £200 million on seven new players last summer, and it seems likely that they will look to the same in the next transfer window.