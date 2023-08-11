Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino comments on Moises Caicedo deal amid Liverpool transfer drama

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opened up on the transfer saga between his club and Premier League rival Liverpool to acquire the services of Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

The 21-year-old Ecuadorian international has been the subject of serious transfer interest from both Chelsea and Liverpool in the last 24 hrs.

Liverpool recently made a British-record transfer bid in the region of £111 million as quoted by Skysports, which was accepted by Brighton last night, after the Seagulls reportedly set a deadline for the player's signature.

The news, however, came as a big blow for Chelsea, who themselves had been in constant negotiation with Brighton for the midfielder.

The Blues, themselves, reportedly tabled a bid in the region of £100 million. However, the offer fell below that of Liverpool.

No official announcement has been made as regards the transfer involving Moises Caicedo from Brighton amid interest from both Premier League giants.

Head coach of the Blues, Pochettino was recently asked for his opinion on his club's interest in the Ecuadorian international, during a pre-match press conference ahead of his side's PL opener against Liverpool.

The Argentine tactician, however, revealed his decision of not wanting to talk about players who do not belong to the Blues. He said via [Football London]:

"I never talk about players who don't belong to us. We are working hard to add more players to the squad and if we have some update to make for you the club will do."

"At the moment I will not talk about players who do not play for us," he added. "Like any club, we are trying to add more quality to reinforce our squad With Paul, Laurence and the owners, the relationship is really good."

Chelsea target informs Liverpool of his decision to sign for the Blues

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, has reportedly informed PL club Liverpool of his decision to join Chelsea, amid strong transfer interest from the Reds.

The Merseyside club have offered a whooping £111 million transfer fee as per Skysports for Caicedo, in a bid to bring the player to Anfield this summer.

Despite agreeing a fee with Brighton, the Reds are still yet to reach an agreement with Caicedo in regards to personal terms. Meanwhile, there seems to be a new twist in events, as transfer expert Fabrizio revealed that the player has informed Liverpool of his preference to play for Chelsea.

The latest development is expected to give room for the Blues to make a new offer for Caicedo in a bid to seal the transfer after being dealt what looked to have been a huge transfer blow last night.