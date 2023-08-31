Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino makes Marc Cucurella claim amid interest from Manchester United

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Marc Cucurella is still in his plans amidst reported interest from Manchester United.

According to Metro, Erik ten Hag is keen to replenish the club's depth in the left-back position after injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. As per journalist Nizaar Kinsella, Cucurella's move to Old Trafford is expected to go through once the two teams agree on a loan fee.

It remains to be seen if an option or obligation to buy the player is added to the player's potential contract with Manchester United. While Pochettino has claimed that Cucurella is currently in his plans this season, he did not completely shut the door on a potential exit before the September 1 transfer deadline.

After his team's 2-1 EFL Cup second-round win over Wimbledon on Wednesday (30 August), the Argentine manager said (h/t Metro):

"‘I don’t know nothing. Maybe you know better than me. All they players that are involved every day in the training ground who are training with us are in our plans.

"And then, like you know, things happen because it is the decision of both parts, the player and the club, if something happens in the next few days we’ll communicate to you."

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for a fee of £63 million and penned a six-year deal. The 25-year-old has since provided two assists in 33 games for the west London giants and is yet to play a single minute of league football during the current campaign.

Manchester United target played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's EFL Cup

It isn't unusual for exit-linked players to be left out of their team's squad if they are set to join a new club.

But Marc Cucurella started and played the full 90 minutes in Chelsea's recent 2-1 EFL Cup win over Wimbledon. Although it was his first appearance this season, it also solidified the notion that he is below Ben Chilwell in the pecking order.

The Englishman is currently Chelsea's stand-in captain in Reece James' absence and has started all three league games so far. Moreover, 21-year-old winger Ian Maatsen is also seen as a competitor for a starting berth down Chelsea's left flank this season.

Cucurella was nevertheless one of the Blues' finest players against the Dons, creating four goal-scoring chances for his teammates and making four recoveries. He also completed 95% of the 76 passes he attempted and won four out of five duels.

This could prove to be his last game in a Chelsea shirt this year if his proposed loan move to Manchester United materializes before the September 1 transfer deadline.