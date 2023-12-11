Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides injury updates on Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella after 2-0 Everton thrashing

Mauricio Pochettino is hopeful that Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella haven't picked up severe injuries following Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Everton on Sunday, December 10.

The Blues suffered another disappointing defeat as they were shut out by the Toffees at Goodison Park in the Premier League. Abdoulaye Doucoure scored in the 54th minute to give Everton the lead before Lewis Dobbin scored his first goal for the club in stoppage time.

Along with the loss, Chelsea also saw three players go off due to injuries. Captain Reece James was subbed off in the 26th minute for Levi Colwill. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Robert Sanchez and defender Marc Cucurella went off for Djordje Petrovic and Ian Maatsen respectively in the 84th minute.

After the game, Pochettino provided an update on Sanchez and Cucurella's injuries, saying (via Mirror):

"Robert Sanchez suffered a problem at Manchester United, it was an issue with his knee. He felt something during the second half, that is why he asked for the change. We must hope it is not a big issue.

"That is the same for Marc Cucurella, who twisted his ankle. We hope that these issues are not big. These are the circumstances we have been dealing with since the start and it is too much for a young team that needs to have all the elements together if we want to build something solid.

Chelsea signed Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer and he has kept five clean sheets in 19 appearances across competitions this season. Cucurella, meanwhile, has operated as a right-back and a left-back this season, making 12 appearances.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino provides Reece James' injury update

Reece James suffered a hamstring injury in the first game of the season against Liverpool. He only returned to the pitch in October but he suffered another hamstring injury in Chelsea's defeat at Everton.

The Englishman was subbed off in the 26th minute and Pochettino has confirmed that it is a hamstring issue, as he said (via Mirror):

"Reece felt something in his hamstring. For sure he’s injured, but we don’t know how serious it is. Of course for us he is an important player, one of the best full-backs in the world."

James has made just nine appearances across competitions, never playing the entire 90 minutes in a game.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have dropped to 12th in the Premier League, 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester City. The Blues will next host Sheffield United on Saturday, December 16.