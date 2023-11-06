Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino provides interesting response when asked if he wants to manage Tottenham Hotspur again

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he could one day return to coach Tottenham Hotspur ahead of facing his former team on Monday (November 6).

Pochettino, who was named as the Blues' manager ahead of the 2023-24 season, spent five full seasons managing Spurs between 2014 and 2019. He led the team to the 2019 UEFA Champions League final and four back-to-back top-four finishes in the Premier League.

Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League match at Spurs, Pochettino was queried if he is interested in returning to the north London club in the future. He told reporters in a press conference (h/t Yahoo Sports):

"Hopefully, I can stay here until I die! 20 or 25 years, but you never know in football. It [Tottenham] is a club, for sure if I'm not working, maybe if they want me one day, why not? Who knows? It's a club like Southampton or Espanyol or Newell's Old Boys. It's like life, you never know what is going to happen tomorrow."

Opining about the potential reception from Spurs fans, Pochettino said:

"The most important thing is people know that we cannot forget all that we lived together, amazing memories there. I am going to respect the people, however they are going to express, but it's not going to change my emotion, my view, my feelings about a club that I think we spend an unbelievable journey [with]."

Pochettino, 51, helped Spurs register 160 victories, 60 draws and 73 losses in 293 games across competitions during his time with the club.

Robbie Savage delivers prediction for clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Speaking to Football365, former Wales international Robbie Savage predicted a 2-0 triumph for Tottenham Hotspur in their upcoming Premier League contest against Chelsea. He said:

"The momentum is with Spurs, their brand of football is brilliant. People are saying can Spurs now win the Premier League? Chelsea, they can't score goals. I know they got a couple in the Carabao Cup against Blackburn but no goals last week against Brentford, they are struggling to score goals in the Premier League."

Tottenham, who hired Ange Postecoglou as their new manager in the summer, are second in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 26 points from 10 matches. They are yet to lose a single game this season.

Chelsea, who have beaten Spurs nine times in their last 13 meetings, are currently 13th in the domestic standings. They are on 12 points from 10 matches with a goal difference of +2, 11 fewer than Tottenham.