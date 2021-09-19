"We don't doubt his quality and ability to adapt" - Thomas Tuchel backs Chelsea midfielder after poor start to the season

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that new signing Saul Niguez could come good after a disappointing first game in the English top flight. Niguez made his debut for Chelsea against Aston Villa last weekend, but was taken off at half-time after struggling to make an impact in the game.

Saul Niguez has been one of the hottest properties in world football in recent years. This summer, he joined Chelsea on a season-long loan deal from Atletico Madrid with an option to buy for €40 million.

Despite his technical prowess, Niguez struggled to make an impact on his Premier League debut for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel has backed the Spaniard to adapt to the Premier League. But he has said that Niguez could need some time to come to grips with the speed and physicality of the English game.

"We've had guys who've experienced the same difficult start in the team, and this team is a very supportive team. Everybody also shared their experiences from their first matches in the Premier League," said Tuchel

"We don't doubt his quality and ability to adapt. It takes a bit of time to get it off his shoulders, but the good thing is he is in an age where he is not too worried. He's confident."

Tuchel also talked about managing his first game in the Premier League, saying:

"Me as a coach, the same, I watched the Premier League when I was on the sidelines in my first match against Wolverhampton; it was another level of what I saw. If it comes up to you every three days, it's quite impressive, and it's maybe a shock of cultures."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur in their fifth Premier League game of the season on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Saul Niguez is unlikely to start the game, but could be used as a second-half substitute.

Chelsea are favourites to retain their Champions League title and win the Premier League this season

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - Premier League

Chelsea's squad depth make them one of the favourites to win the Premier League title and retain rhe Champions League this season. The addition of a top-quality striker like Romelu Lukaku has helped Chelsea address their issues in attack last season.

Chelsea lacked depth in midfield last season, and were heavily reliant on the likes of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante. The signing of Saul Niguez, one of the most technically gifted players in the game, could help the Blues address their midfield woes.

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino recently revealed that he believes Chelsea are the team to beat in the Champions League this season.

