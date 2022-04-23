Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delivers honest verdict on David Moyes and West Ham United ahead of Premier League clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has lavished praise on David Moyes for doing an 'incredible' job at West Ham United. Chelsea will take on their London rivals West Ham on Saturday in what could be a crucial game for both sides.

The Blues only have a five-point cushion over fourth-placed Spurs and fifth-placed Arsenal. They will be keen to ensure that they finish the season in third position. Meanwhile, there is still a possibility that West Ham United can salvage a top-four finish.

Thomas Tuchel, ahead of the West Ham game, has heaped praise on the east London club and their manager Moyes. The German has admitted that he enjoys watching the Hammers in action and has followed their Europa League quest.

Tuchel said, as quoted by Football London:

“I think he (David Moyes) is doing an incredible job in a very popular club and very emotional club, a team together."

Chelsea.Pundit365.com @CFCPundit365 Predicted Chelsea line-ups Thomas Tuchel should select vs West Ham with defensive dilemma ift.tt/bZmA1EC Predicted Chelsea line-ups Thomas Tuchel should select vs West Ham with defensive dilemma ift.tt/bZmA1EC

“A group with a coach that is enjoyable to watch. We follow the Europa League games, and I follow a lot of their games because it is nice to watch with a full investment physically."

The Blues manager has claimed that West Ham look tired after their games as they give their everything on the pitch, both physically and emotionally.

The 48-year-old also reckons that his side could find it tough against David Moyes' side on Saturday. He added:

“The players are absolutely tired after their matches. It is very emotional, a very physical squad. Very hard to break down, to create chances. Very dangerous on counter-attacks and set pieces.

“There is a lot to take care of. A lot of physicality and commitment to stand up against them. Full credit to them, the game will be tough.”

Chelsea must be at their absolute best if they have to beat West Ham United

Chelsea had a forgettable last game against Arsenal in midweek, losing 4-2 to the Gunners. The Blues have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and must be at their absolute best if they have to grind out a result out against David Moyes' side.

Dan Woffenden @danwoff98 West Ham have played five games in the space of 14 days. A week’s recovery will help these players ahead of another big game against Chelsea next weekend. The effort and application they have shown over the last couple of weeks has been outstanding. West Ham have played five games in the space of 14 days. A week’s recovery will help these players ahead of another big game against Chelsea next weekend. The effort and application they have shown over the last couple of weeks has been outstanding.

West Ham are one of the strongest teams on the counter-attack and Chelsea have been lackluster defensively in recent weeks.

Tuchel is clearly a huge admirer of Moyes and identifies the strengths and weaknesses of the Scotsman quite well.

We will have to wait and see whether he can exploit the Hammers' weaknesses to get all three points from the London Derby.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava