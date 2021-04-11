Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel identifies best position for Christian Pulisic

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said he has found the best position for Christian Pulisic in the Blues setup. The new Chelsea manager has used Pulisic in a variety of attacking roles, but it now seems like the German has zeroed in on the American's best position on the pitch.

Speaking to NBC Sports, Tuchel highlighted that he wants Pulisic to 'make a lot of dribbles' while explaining how he plans to bring out the best in him. The Chelsea boss also pointed out that he wants to see 'a bit more composure' from Pulisic and others.

“I think the half positions in the front three could be a perfect fit for him I want him to make a lot of dribbles and improve his body positioning; where to open up, where to receive the ball and not lose his speed. Because he can have these high-speed dribbling over and over again, and he can kill you with intensity,” Tuchel said.

“For him, and for everybody else, [we need] a little bit more composure in the final passes, last touches. So yeah, this is what we want from him, and he demands a lot of himself. Managing the expectation is also important for him, so he doesn’t put too much on his shoulder, but I’m happy with him,” he added.

Pulisic scores a brace as Chelsea return to winning ways

Christian Pulisic was on the scoresheet twice in Chelsea's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea's win came after a humiliating 5-2 defeat at home to West Brom, which was boss Thomas Tuchel's first at the club.

Speaking to NBC Sports after the Crystal Palace game, Pulisic said:

“It’s tough to say. There has been a lot of things going on this season, but I will work hard to do my best in any way I can. I was happy I was able to do that today.” We had a tough day [against West Brom]. We won’t win every game but the way we responded we’re definitely happy.

“The first 20-30 minutes felt really strong from us. We were playing very aggressive and that drove us through the game.”

Pulisic hasn't had the best of seasons for Chelsea. In 31 appearances, he has only scored five goals and notched up two assists across all competitions.