“Chelsea can absolutely cook some teams” – Ian Wright tells Lampard to pick one player in line-up to ‘start beating teams’ 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged Chelsea caretaker boss Frank Lampard to recall Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to his starting lineup.

The Blues have endured a torrid season, and Lampard has been tasked with trying to end the campaign on a high. The English coach replaced Graham Potter in the Stamford Bridge dugout with the West London outfit 11th in the league.

However, Lampard's first game back in charge of the Blues was a miserable 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (April 8). Aubameyang was introduced into the fray in the 68th minute.

Wright has advised the new caretaker boss to start the Gabonese frontman regularly. He alluded to Lampard liking Aubameyang in his first reign in charge of the Blues (via the Evening Standard):

"The last time Lampard was at Chelsea, I remember (Lampard) liking Aubameyang. He will score the chances Chelsea are creating right now. It feels like it’s set up for Aubameyang to come in. Chelsea could easily still start beating teams."

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona last summer for £12 million. However, he has struggled for form and a prominent role with the side, scoring just three goals in 20 games across competitions.

Nevertheless, Wright reckons Lampard's side can start beating sides if the former Arsenal captain starts in attack:

"If Chelsea start Aubameyang up front with (Raheem) Sterling or (Mykhailo) Mudryk or (Joao) Felix – they’ve got so much to choose from – I swear to God, Chelsea can absolutely cook some teams."

Wright knows all about the goalscoring talents Aubameyang possesses following his spell with Arsenal. The frontman bagged 92 goals in 163 appearances for the Gunners before leaving for Barca in January 2022.

Cesar Azpilicueta wants Luis Enrique to become Chelsea's permanent manager

Luis Enrique (in pic) could succeed Potter as the next permanent manager.

The Blues are searching for a permanent replacement for Potter and have been linked with a host of names. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers have been earmarked as candidates for the role, as has former Spain national team boss Enrique.

The Spanish coach left his post as La Roja boss following his team's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in the Round of 16. Azpilicueta, who has played under Enrique for Spain, has suggested that he would like his compatriot to replace Potter at Stamford Bridge. Azpilicueta told Spanish outlet EFE:

"There are parts (of the club) who negotiate, that we trust with doing what is best for the club. We will see what happens. ... My best games with the national team were with Luis Enrique as coach."

Enrique earned plaudits for his exciting style of play during his reign in charge of the Spanish national team, overseeing 24 wins in 44 games. He was also a massive success with Barcelona, leading them to the UEFA Champions League and La Liga title twice.

