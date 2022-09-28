Chelsea can re-sign former player for €80 million in 2023 due to buy-back clause in contract - Reports

Chelsea will have the option of re-signing AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham for around €80 million next summer. This is due to a buy-back clause in his contract, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Abraham, who has four years left on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico, joined Roma from Chelsea for €38 million last summer. The 24-year-old established himself as a first-team starter, helping the club win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

An all-round striker with physical prowess, the England international scored a staggering 27 goals and contributed five assists in 53 games last season. That catapulted him back into England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Blues have a buy-back clause for their academy graduate. However, he added that the player is, currently, very content at the Serie A club. Romano wrote:

"Yes, it's true that Chelsea have €80m buy-back clause for Tammy Abraham next summer, but again, Tammy is happy at Roma right now, and there are no talks or negotiations with any clubs."

He added:

"It's really important to mention that he's happy there with Jose Mourinho as manager now – the Portuguese has given him a chance to shine, and it's been an important step for him in his career; so we will see in the next months or years about a Premier League return."

Abraham has endured a lackluster start to the ongoing campaign, netting just twice in eight games across competitions.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Roma forward Tammy Abraham says Jose Mourinho is the 'perfect manager' for him "One of the best coaches ever!" 🤩Roma forward Tammy Abraham says Jose Mourinho is the 'perfect manager' for him "One of the best coaches ever!" 🤩Roma forward Tammy Abraham says Jose Mourinho is the 'perfect manager' for him 🙌 https://t.co/S7cOH7kgy5

Chelsea, meanwhile, have struggled in attack this season. While Timo Werner was shipped off to his former club RB Leipzig this summer, club-record signing Romelu Lukaku was loaned out to Inter Milan after a disappointing 2021-22 campaign.

The Blues are currently relying on an ageing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, an out-of-form Kai Havertz and an inexperienced Armando Broja. Chelsea are seventh in the Premier League standings with 10 points from six games. They next face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday (October 1).

Gabriel Agbonlahor names Chelsea's Kai Havertz as flop of the season

Speaking to talkSPORT, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has identified Kai Havertz as an early Premier League flop of the season candidate. He said:

"Last season, everyone was like Havertz, he's going to be exciting next season; he's got used to the season in the PL, but this season he looks lost."

He added:

"He's not using his strength and his size. He's getting frustrated, and he's missing chances he shouldn't be missing."

Havertz, 23, has scored just once in eight games this season.

