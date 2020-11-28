Chelsea can win the Premier League title this season says Tim Sherwood

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood believes Chelsea can win the title this season. The Blues have enjoyed a fantastic start this year and are third in the table after nine games, 2 points off Spurs at the top.

Chelsea invested heavily in the summer, bringing in several stars including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Kai Havertz, and Edouard Mendy to strengthen the team. It was clear that Frank Lampard meant business after securing fourth place in the Premier League table last season.

The Blues started with a nervy 3-1 win away to Brighton and Hove Albion and then succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at home at the hands of Liverpool. Chelsea drew 3-3 in their third game against West Bromwich Albion, piling on the pressure on Lampard. However, the initial stutter was soon a thing of the past, as the Blues won four of their next six games and established themselves as genuine title contenders.

While it is too early in the season to make predictions, Sherwood sees Chelsea as one of the favorites to lift the league.

Chelsea need to keep their stars fit if they want to win the league

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday when Lampard will be targeting a win against his mentor Jose Mourinho. Victory would also see them overtake Spurs in the table and the Blues could even reach the top depending on Liverpool’s result away to Brighton. Sherwood believes that anyone finishing above the Reds had a clear chance to win the league.

When asked whether Chelsea had a chance of winning the Premier League this season, the former Tottenham Hotspur manager had this to say:

I think they can. I think anyone that finishes above Liverpool, I think they win the league.

However, Sherwood also added that the Blues needed to keep their key players fit to have a shot at silverware.

They have to keep their key men fit. I think their key men are [Timo] Werner, [N’Golo] Kante has to play, and the goalkeeper [Edouard Mendy] has to be there all the time, and Thiago Silva has to play the majority of games.

Chelsea training, 27/11/2020 -



A fully fit squad 💪🔵 pic.twitter.com/2YvdDXco7P — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) November 27, 2020

Chelsea secured a 2-1 victory over Rennes in midweek to secure passage to the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League. They will be hoping to make it four wins in a row against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.