Chelsea captain Reece James’ alleged message to 23-year-old teammate during Wolves clash comes to light: Reports

Reece James had strong words for Moises Caicedo as he handed the Chelsea armband to the midfielder. The Blues captain was adamant about winning the match and asked the midfielder to win it for him while he was being taken off.

As per a report in Football London, James was heard shouting, "Win me this f*cking game, win me this f*cking game!" at Caicedo as he exited the pitch.

The Chelsea captain played 75 minutes against Wolverhampton and managed to get an assist as well. Enzo Mareasca'a's side were 3-1 up against the relegation battlers when the manager decided to take the right-back off. He was keen on keeping the club captain fit and did not want to risk another injury to the Englishman.

James assisted Tosin for the first goal of the game before a howler from Robert Sanchez gifted Wolverhampton an equalizer right at half-time. Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke scored in quick succession to make it 3-1 to Chelsea and the home side held on to their lead.

With the win on Monday night, the Blues ended their 5-match winless streak and are sitting 4th in the table. They have 40 points from their 22 matches this season and are 10 behind the leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

Enzo Maresca on Chelsea's win over Wolverhampton

Enzo Maresca has admitted that it was a relief for Chelsea to beat Wolverhampton on Monday. He claimed that it was a good performance in the second half and the Blues should have done better to close things out in the first 45.

He said via football.london:

"Yeah, as you said, win the game after five games where we didn't win. It's complicated but I think in the five games that we did not win the performance was there. I said already many times that the problem has been inside the box where we could be a bit more clinical. Tonight was important to win the game."

"The first half, 40 minutes, the team was brilliant. Score goal, create chances, then it happened again, the same thing that already happened in the last four or five games. When we concede we lost a little bit of confidence. Then, second half, again we control the game, we score twice, we could score more. We are happy for the three points," he added.

Chelsea will face Manchester City next in the league before taking on West Ham United. They have a doubleheader against Brighton & Hove Albion in February with two matches in six days at the AmEx Stadium - first in the FA Cup and then in the Premier League.

