Chelsea Celebrity Corner: Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood superstar Arjun Kapoor has been officially associated with the Chelsea football club for more than two decades now. Arjun Kapoor is currently the brand ambassador of Chelsea in India and has been one of the most vocal supporters of the club on this side of the world.

In his capacity as the brand ambassador of the Blues in India, Arjun Kapoor has been interviewed by Chelsea TV commentator Lee Parker. He has been the host of a special show called Out of the Blue where fans from around the country get a chance to be featured and now hosts another segment called Chelsea ke Superfans in association with the club.

Arjun Kapoor started supporting Chelsea during the times of Gianfranco Zola and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink. Fair play to Arjun though, it was really hard for kids in India at the time to be following football as there was not a whole lot of that on our televisions.

All those years of sitting up late in the night to watch his favorite football club do their thing paid off for Arjun Kapoor when he visited London earlier this year and interviewed the likes of Frank Lampard, Chelsea CEO Guy Lawrence, and Tammy Abraham.

The love and passion he has for the club were evident in his interview with Lee Parker and you could see in his eyes how excited he is about the young brigade at Chelsea and how restless he is to see them all shine.

The Bollywood star got his wish of not only meeting the Chelsea legend and current manager Frank Lampard but also the chance of interviewing him. Lampard got candid with Arjun Kapoor and gave us a glimpse of how he is just as human as the rest of us when it comes to nerves and the responsibility that comes with such a big role.

Advertisement

When Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh join hands, we're sure to be entertained. And their segment together in Out of the Blue were Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh is replete with banter.

Arjun Kapoor is now the face of a new show called Chelsea ke Superfans where he interviews eminent personalities from various fields who are also ardent fans of the Chelsea football club.

In the latest installment of Chelsea ke Superfans, Arjun Kapoor interviews Indian athlete Noah Nirmal who has represented the country in the 4* 400-meter relay at the World Athletic Championship held in 2019. Noah has been a fan of Chelsea since he was a kid and shares his love for the club that has now become an integral part of his life.