Chelsea Celebrity Corner: Karan Singh Magic

Magician, mind-reader, and mentalist Karan Singh Magic joins Arjun Kapoor in the latest installment of Chelsea Ke Superfans.

The fourth episode of Chelsea Celebrity Corner features Karan Singh Magic, a very special performer who has impressed international cricket stars and Bollywood celebrities with his tricks and illusions.

He utilizes his observation skills and an astute understanding of human psychology for 'mind-reading'. Karan examines 'micro-expressions' to understand a person's real emotions.

The word 'magic' was added to his name by a dear friend who helped set up his Facebook page and Karan quips humorously that it was a very lonely childhood that got him into the world of magic and mind-reading.

After attending a magic show at 11, he was obsessed with two tricks that he learned there, and gradually, his hobby blossomed into a full-time profession.

Karan talks about how he was the kid who was obsessed with the beautiful game and loved playing it way before the Premier League started being broadcast across India.

He was flipping through channels on TV one day when he happened upon a mesmerizing dipping free-kick from Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola. Karan wanted to be like Zola and started following the Italian and in the process, he started supporting Chelsea. From then on, there was no looking back.

A few years later Jose Mourinho took over at Chelsea and it was around the time that Karan got into theater. He was charmed by Mourinho's personality and started doing a Mourinho impression, which became a big hit among his peers.

Karan Singh Magic picks his Ultimate Chelsea XI

An ardent Chelsea supporter for over two decades, Karan Singh picks Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner as the players who could go on to have an impact at Chelsea similar to the likes of Eden Hazard and Gianfranco Zola.

Karan says he is 'incredibly excited' to have Thomas Tuchel in charge of the squad as he is a manager who has enjoyed a lot of success at the top level. He also believes that Tuchel's German connection can help bring the best out of players like Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Antonio Rudiger.

A huge Didier Drogba fan, Karan reminisces on meeting Didier Drogba shortly after Chelsea won the Champions League when the Ivory Coast international was flown in for an event. He had absolutely no doubt about who was going to be leading his attack when he picked his Chelsea Ultimate XI.

Karan Singh also picked his Ultimate XI and it looks like this:

Petr Cech; Cesar Azpilicueta, John Terry, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Claude Makelele, Michael Essien, Frank Lampard, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Didier Drogba.